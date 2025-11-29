Netflix's Physical: Asia sparks debate after using 'Shinchi' for Kimchi in Chinese subtitles

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Netflix’s Physical: Asia drew widespread attention after Episode 12 used the term “Shinchi” for kimchi in its Chinese subtitles, aligning with the South Korean government’s official translation guidelines and diverging from the more commonly used “Paochai”.

The decision immediately sparked debate across Korean and Chinese online communities, bringing renewed focus to the longstanding cultural dispute over kimchi’s identity and international labeling standards.

Translation standards, cultural tension, and the implications for Physical: Asia

The use of “Shinchi” in Physical: Asia marks a significant shift in how the dish is presented on a major global streaming platform.

According to Professor Seo Kyung-duk of Sungshin Women’s University, the series’s twelfth episode featured a scene where kimchi was translated as “Shinchi” in the Chinese subtitle track. He said,



“In episode 12 of Netflix's popular show [Physical: Asia], kimchi was labeled as 'Shinchi' in the Chinese subtitles.” He added, “This is the first time Netflix has reflected the correct labeling after being criticized for incorrectly translating kimchi as 'Paochai', which refers to Chinese pickled vegetables, in various works.”



The distinction carries political, cultural, and culinary significance. In 2021, South Korea revised its Guidelines for Foreign Language Translation and Notation of Public Terms, formally designating “Shinchi” as the correct Chinese rendering of kimchi.

The new standard was meant to distinguish Korean kimchi from Chinese-style pickled vegetables and prevent linguistic conflation that has fueled misunderstandings about the dish’s origin.

China’s continued use of “Paochai” has long been associated with what Korean commentators describe as ongoing “Kimchi Fairness,” in which Chinese narratives claim kimchi as part of China’s culinary heritage.

The tension intensified throughout the 2020s, especially on social media platforms, where heated exchanges unfolded whenever kimchi appeared in international media.

Within that context, Netflix’s decision to use “Shinchi” in Physical: Asia serves as a notable divergence from industry precedent.

Professor Seo said, “The application of 'Shinchi' by Netflix is very welcome,” noting that applying South Korea’s official terminology “will greatly help rectify the confusion surrounding the identity of kimchi.”

He further stated, “Netflix's influence spans the globe,” and described the change as “a symbolic measure that weakens the unfounded claims of some in China and serves as an opportunity to spread the correct standard in the international community.”

The global reach of Physical: Asia amplifies the impact of this translation choice. Given the scale of Netflix’s global subtitle operations, its decision to adopt “Shinchi” may signal broader changes across future titles featuring references to Korean cuisine, especially those targeting East Asian regions.

The controversy also reflects the ongoing complexity of translation in international streaming.

As platforms expand into multilingual markets, translation choices—down to a single word—carry increased cultural weight.

In cases like Physical: Asia, these decisions are not merely linguistic but reflect an awareness of geopolitical sensitivities and the desire to respect cultural origins.

The Korean government’s guidelines, though not mandatory for private companies abroad, have gained traction among institutions seeking accuracy in global publications and media.

At the same time, the debate underscores how food terminology can become entangled in narratives of national identity.

Kimchi is widely considered a core element of Korean culinary tradition, with references dating back centuries.

South Korea has repeatedly emphasized its status as a uniquely Korean dish, and controversies over labeling have surfaced whenever international organizations, media outlets, or foreign governments use language that Koreans interpret as delegitimizing that heritage.

Netflix’s adoption of “Shinchi” thus intersects with years of cultural friction.

By reflecting Korea’s preferred terminology in Physical: Asia, the platform stepped into a conversation much larger than the show itself—one that combines history, diplomacy, food culture, and online discourse.

Stay tuned for more updates.