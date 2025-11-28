Here’s the Latest on the Physical: Asia Cast’s Relationship Statuses

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Physical:​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Asia is a regional spin-off of Netflix that features athletes from eight countries competing in strength, endurance, and team-based challenges. As the episodes become popular all over Asia, the audience also gets curious about the competitors' lives outside the arena.

The cast consists of the following professions: fighters, swimmers, rugby players, gymnasts, and creators who came from different backgrounds and life stages.

Their romantic relationships have become an angle of the story for the fans of the show who not only watch it but also follow the updates shared through interviews, social media, and public events.

The cast members have also spoken about how family support, long-term partners, and personal commitments played a part in their time on the show.

There were some contestants who brought their spouses and kids into the picture in the off-camera moments, while some chose to keep their personal side away from the public.

A couple of them dropped little clues or brief remarks that led the audience to talk about possible relationships or bonds that might have been made during the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌shoot.

Physical Asia: Highlights from returning athletes

Returning athletes who already had a public profile before joining Physical: Asia shared updates about their personal lives through previous interviews and recent announcements.

Kim Dong Hyun, a long-time MMA figure, is married and has three children. His role as captain of Team Korea was noted alongside his established family life. Amotti revealed in a vlog that he is married and expecting his first child, following his earlier visibility on Physical: 100.

Yun Sung-bin continues to draw interest because of past dating rumours, though he has not confirmed any relationship publicly. Mark Mugen, another athlete known before the show, is married with two children.

Several athletes from Australia and Japan also shared existing family information. Robert Whittaker and his wife have five children, a detail he discussed during media appearances.

Soichi Hashimoto and his wife welcomed a baby boy in the same year he represented Japan in the Olympics. Katsumi Nakamura announced his marriage to actress Umika Kawashima in 2024.

Other well-known athletes, such as Yoshio Itoi, maintain private accounts but have confirmed marriages and children in past public information. These updates help viewers understand how established these contestants were before joining the show and provide context for their lives outside the competition.

Highlights from first-time contestants

Several contestants who were newer to international audiences shared relationship information through the show’s promotional content or their own posts. Justin Hernandez has not shared details about his dating life.

Justin Coveney is married and has three children. Eloni Vunakece is also married and a father of four. Dom Tomato is engaged and mentioned that a wedding date will be announced soon. Glenn Victor is married and has one daughter.

Team Türkiye members provided updates as well. Anil Berk Baki is in a relationship with Ilayda Oral. Ogeday Girisken proposed to his partner Zeynep Yumrutaş in September.

Team Mongolia’s cast also shared new information. Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is married and expecting a child, as shown in recent vlog footage.

Dulguun Enkhbat is married with three children. Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir is married and has four daughters. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu stated on social media that he is single and posted a message that hinted at a possible crush on Team Korea’s Eun-sil.

From Thailand, Superbon has not shared his relationship status. Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn posted a photo with his girlfriend at her graduation.



Stay tuned for more updates.