What has Physical: Asia star Kana Watanabe been up to since the finale? Details explored

Kana Watanabe (Image via Getty

Kana Watanabe’s journey on Physical: Asia may have ended with the finale, but her momentum did not.

The Japanese athlete has remained firmly grounded in her professional identity while opening new chapters in her personal and public life.

Since the season wrapped, Watanabe has balanced Mixed Martial Arts commitments, brand partnerships, travel across Japan, and an active connection with her castmates.

All of it paints a clear picture of what she has been doing since Physical: Asia came to a close.

Kana Watanabe’s life after the Physical: Asia finale

Watanabe went back to the U.S. circuit to participate in the 2025 PFL World Tournament in the months after Physical: Asia.

The event was one of her first big appearances since the series, which reestablished her name as a steady presence in the Mixed Martial Arts scene.

Although the show also opened up her prospects to more people, she still maintained her focus on the competitive discipline, which led her to her career way back before television first opened her up to the global stage.

Vacation in Japan

Her life after Physical: Asia has not been confined to competition only. Watanabe even had time to travel around the Japanese countryside, posting pictures of her travels in Yomiuriland, the streets of Shibuya, and the less flashy environs of Kozui Island.

These posts were a unique glimpse into the more tender and cogitative aspects of the athlete who was also characterized by accuracy and physical prowess.

The juxtaposition of the competition arenas and the recreation scenes appeared to emphasize a season of renewal, discovery, and rediscovery of home.

An injury that slowed things down

Recovery, in fact, became a central part of her post-show story. In June, Watanabe sustained an injury that required her to pause MMA training for roughly two months.

She addressed the setback briefly, emphasizing that it was temporary and that she was focused on returning stronger. As soon as she regained mobility and clearance, she went straight back into training.

The consistency mirrors the attitude she displayed on Physical: Asia: measured resilience paired with the belief that strength can be rebuilt, refined, and expanded.

While physical rehabilitation took priority during the summer, her professional collaborations grew in parallel. Since the end of Physical: Asia, Watanabe has partnered with several brands, most notably Haleo.

The connection with Physical: Asia cast members

Another thread woven through her post-finale months is her connection to the Physical: Asia cast itself. She has posted regular behind-the-scenes videos, unreleased clips, and group moments from the show.

More notably, she has remained involved with many of her castmates off-camera. Appearances with Dom Tommaso, Soichi Hashimoto, Katsumi Nakamura, Nonoka Osaki, Eddie Williams, and Robert Whittaker have filled her social media feed.

Whether training sessions, casual outings, or collaborative posts, Watanabe has stayed in close contact with a wide circle from the show.

That ongoing connection has become a distinctive part of her post-Physical: Asia identity. The cast—initially brought together by competition—seems to have formed an alliance built on mutual respect.

Their regular communication with Watanabe, with usually short messages or unexpected training videos, helps to recreate the feeling of community that developed upon the release of the finale.

To those viewers who have been watching her overcome the physical hurdles of the show, these are just some of the hints showing the continued spirit of camaraderie and support.

Her social media activity also shows the steady rhythm of an athlete, both reclaiming and expanding her routine. Between recovery updates, travel photos, and training clips, the posts form a broader story: Watanabe is not simply moving past Physical: Asia but integrating the experience into a much wider, ongoing journey.

Her commitments to MMA remain central, but the bonds, visibility, and opportunities from the show have become part of her world as well.

Stay tuned for more updates.