"Can’t thank you enough, Al" – Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy honors Alix Earle as he reflects on their season 34 journey together

Val Chmerkovskiy is seen arriving at "Dancing With The Stars" (Image via Getty)

Val Chmerkovskiy posted a video on Instagram on November 25, 2025 showing a hug with his partner, Alix Earle during their last rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars Season 34. In the caption, he wrote,

"can’t thank you enough Al. For the work, the love, the memories."

Val expressed gratitude for Alix’s effort and consistency throughout the season, explaining that she had been consistently "kind" to him in both her actions and attitude during rehearsals and performances.

He emphasized that her thoughtfulness and dedication had made a meaningful impact on their work together.

Val Chmerkovskiy reflects on his Dancing With the Stars Season 34 journey with Alix Earle

In the Instagram post, Val further highlighted Alix’s qualities and the experience they shared. He wrote,

"You’ve been so kind to me throughout, so thoughtful. I say it again, I can’t thank you enough."

He added that every single day of working with Alix Earle had brought him nothing but joy and described her as exceptional, highlighting her wit, her heart and everything in between.

He emphasized that "big things" are likely to continue finding her due to her consistently loving and open approach.

Val explained that he was happy to have the opportunity to see her qualities and experience them "firsthand" and he concluded by saying he looked forward to seeing her the following night for the finale performance marking the culmination of their season together.

Highlights from the Judges’ Choice and Instant Dance rounds

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy competed in the Judges’ Choice round, performing a samba assigned by Carrie Ann Inaba to the song Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas.

Carrie Ann called the samba "incredible," highlighting the completeness of their performance.

Derek Hough noted that it was full of content and congratulated the team for executing it successfully, while Bruno Tonioli described Alix as "incandescent" and recognized her development as a performer over the season.

The judges awarded perfect scores from all three, totaling 30 points.

In the Instant Dance Challenge, Alix had only five minutes to learn and perform a cha cha to Where Is My Husband? by Raye.

Carrie Ann said Alix "rose to the occasion" emphasizing her ability to adapt quickly. Derek noted that her performance demonstrated she had acquired the dance vocabulary necessary to perform under pressure.

Bruno highlighted the "transformation" in her technique and specifically mentioned her precise foot placement. The judges again awarded perfect scores of 30 points, reflecting consistency across both rounds.

Freestyle performance and finale standings

For the Freestyle round, Alix and Val performed choreography that included paso doble and Argentine tango to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports Car by Tate McRae.

Carrie Ann said she was just "touched" by Alix and noted that she delivered dances described as exquisite. Derek stated that Alix was an absolute "superstar" and that the performance resembled a tango fusion arena tour.

Bruno​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ said that Alix unleashed a dominatrix side of her which he compared to a she-wolf and highlighted that her way was going to be unstoppable. The judges gave their score with 30 points full marks.

The judges’ leaderboard displayed Alix Earle as having 90 points and being at the top of the pack before the audience voting was factored in.

The final positions had Elaine Hendrix being the fifth, Dylan Efron the fourth, Jordan Chiles the third, Alix Earle the second and Robert Irwin the winner of Dancing With the Stars Season ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌34.

Stay tuned for more updates.