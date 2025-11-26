"I love the way he honors his family" – Lauren Jauregui expresses emotional support for Robert Irwin after his Dancing With the Stars season 34 win

DWTS Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney (Image via Getty)

Lauren Jauregui has addressed Robert Irwin’s Dancing With the Stars season 34 win and reiterated her support for him.

She stated that she became emotional during the finale and referenced Irwin’s approach throughout the season. Jauregui said,

"Honestly. I love the way he honors his family. I love the way that he honors himself and his partners and just the people around him. He’s deserving as f**k."

Her comments were shared after the conclusion of the competition, which ended with Irwin and Witney Carson securing the season 34 title.

Lauren Jauregui reacts to Robert Irwin’s win on Dancing With the Stars Season 34

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the finale, Lauren Jauregui shared with Us Weekly that she was very moved by the announcement of the winners.

Lauren said that she choked up and actually "cried" when she saw the result, and that she was really touched by the way Robert Irwin behaved during the entire ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Jauregui explained that she viewed Irwin as supportive toward those around him and consistent in his approach to the competition.

She also expanded on why Irwin’s performances resonated with her, saying,

"He gave his heart and soul into every performance that he did on this season, and I love to see it."

According to the interview, she attributed her emotional response to observing Irwin’s work ethic and the way he interacted with his partners and peers. These remarks were reported by Us Weekly following the live finale.

Final rankings and Irwin’s season 34 performance structure

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ finale for season 34 saw five finalists take part in three rounds: the judges' choice round, the Instant Dance Challenge, and the freestyle.

All three rounds were completed by Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, and their scores led them to be tied for second position on the leaderboard before the final results were combined with voter ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rankings.

During the judges’ choice quickstep, Derek Hough instructed Irwin on maintaining frame for the performance to Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

Derek Hough commented that Robert Irwin performed like a "king" of the quickstep and that his movement across the floor was precise and clean.

Bruno Tonioli noted that Irwin’s performance was very fast, saying he was "breaking the speed limit." These statements were made during the judges’ evaluation of the first round.

In the Instant Dance Challenge cha cha to Cake By the Ocean, Derek Hough told Irwin, "I was nervous for you for that one," before affirming the technical improvements he observed. Bruno Tonioli added,

"So much cleaner. Your placement was so much better. You were on fire."

Freestyle performance and responses surrounding the final announcement

Robert Irwin’s freestyle routine referenced his intention to honor his late father. The performance included multiple lifts and supporting dancers. Carrie Ann Inaba stated,

"I hope you will accept all of our love and acceptance ... Thank you for everything."

Derek Hough followed by praising Irwin’s freestyle as the most "beautiful" of the night. After scoring 30 in both the Instant Dance Challenge and freestyle rounds, Irwin advanced to the top of the final standings.

The results placed Elaine Hendrix in fifth, Dylan Efron in fourth, Jordan Chiles in third, Alix Earle as runner-up, and Robert Irwin as the season 34 winner.

These results, along with judge commentary, were presented during the live finale broadcast.

Stay tuned for more updates.