How to watch WondLa Season 3 online? Streaming options explained

Eva 9 (voiced by Jeanine Mason) in WondLa, now streaming on Apple TV. (Image via Apple.com)

The long-running animated sci-fi saga reaches its final chapter, and interest in WondLa Season 3 has never been higher. Apple TV+’s ambitious adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi’s YA trilogy has quietly built a loyal fanbase thanks to its cinematic world-building, emotional storytelling, and all-ages appeal. Across its first two seasons, the series has transformed the remnants of a future Earth, now known as Orbona, into a vibrant, unpredictable landscape where humans, aliens, and hybrid species collide. With Bob Gannaway at the helm and Skydance Animation behind the visuals, the animated series has stood out as one of Apple’s most imaginative originals.

Season 3 marks the end of Eva’s journey, and the recently released trailer makes one thing clear: the final chapter is going out swinging. Massive battles, mystical artifacts, and world-ending stakes set the tone for a finale that leans fully into the show’s sci-fi scale. The article further breaks down the streaming details, cast, and plot details for the final season.

Streaming details for WondLa Season 3

The animated sci-fi fantasy series WondLa Season 3 premiered on November 26, 2025, and is now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. All six episodes were released collectively, with each episode having a runtime of approximately half an hour.

Since the platform holds exclusive rights, Apple TV+ remains the only place to watch Seasons 1–3 of WondLa. The streaming platform recently increased its monthly subscription price to $12.99 per month in the United States, while the annual subscription price remains at $99.99, which is charged annually.

Cast and crew details explored

The cast for WondLa season 3 is led by Jeanine Mason as Eva, delivering the emotional backbone of the series. She’s joined again by Brad Garrett as the lovable giant Otto, Gary Anthony Williams as Rovender, Alan Tudyk as the enigmatic Cadmus Pryde, and John Ratzenberger as Caruncle.

The supporting cast also includes John Harlan Kim (Hailey), Ana Villafañe (Eva Eight), and Peter Gallagher (Antiquus), all of whom return with key roles in the last chapter. New to the season is powerhouse talent Shohreh Aghdashloo, who brings her signature gravitas to Arsian oracle Darius and her mysterious sister Arius. Maz Jobrani also joins the action as Zin.

Behind the scenes, the series continues under showrunner and executive producer Bob Gannaway, with Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch, John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg also serving as executive producers. Tony Cosanella produces, and Andrew L. Schmidt returns as supervising director.

What is WondLa Season 3 all about?

With the final season trailer featured above, WondLa Season 3 wastes no time proving that the series is stepping into full-scale epic mode. The opening moments feature the unmistakable rasp of Shohreh Aghdashloo, instantly shifting the tone toward something darker and more urgent. War is erupting across Orbona, alliances are fracturing, and danger is now woven into every corner of Eva’s world.

The trailer offers a dense, thrilling preview of what’s ahead. The Heart of the Forest, one of the series’ most mystical and important artifacts, has been stolen, and its loss has thrown Orbona into chaos. Eva must reclaim it, but the footage makes clear that the mission will demand more from her than ever before. Sweeping aerial shots, intricate cityscapes, magical ruins, and heavy combat sequences flash by in quick succession, underscoring why the show continues to draw comparisons to Star Wars, Dune, and Avatar.

WondLa Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+ exclusively.