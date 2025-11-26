The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi sets off feud with Demi after spilling alleged "fruity pebbles" meaning

Jessi Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura recently sparked an online feud after sharing alleged details about co-star Demi Engemann and her husband Bret Engemann’s private life.

On November 25, 2025, Jessi posted a video on Instagram Stories, where she exposed the alleged meaning of “fruity pebbles” – a phrase that first came up in season 1 when Whitney Leavitt pranked Demi by giving her a box of fruity pebbles.

It later turned out that the object was related to the couple’s intimate life, although the meaning was not disclosed.

In the Instagram Story, Jessi spoke about it, saying:



“Since she wants to be petty and be an a******, I think I am just going to go ahead and say that grandpa Bret likes to drink her p*** like it is dirty soda. He gulps it down like it's water. And that is what fruity pebbles means.”



Jessi’s comment came after Demi took to social media to take a jab at Jessi's affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunetter.

On Tuesday, Vanderpump Villa’s Lisa Vanderpump defended Marciano against Demi’s “unwanted touch” allegation during an interview with Access Hollywood. In response to that, Demi reportedly wrote:



“Jessi is somewhere punching air right now that Lisa is talking about me and not her.”



The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi Engemann speaks out after Jessi Ngatikaura’s online comments







The phrase “fruity pebbles” first made headlines when, in season 1, which was released in 2024, the cast members implicitly spoke about an intimate experience between Bret and Demi, which involved Fruity Pebbles.

Whitney went a step ahead and pranked Demi by gifting her a box of the cereal. However, the meaning behind the joke was never addressed.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on September 25, 2024, Demi referred to the incident and said:



“There was a little bit of tension with my husband and I once it came out. Now he’s like, ‘Is anybody saying anything?’ It’s become a funny, fun thing that we are totally just having fun with it.”



In a different interview with the media outlet, Demi explained that whatever “Fruity Pebbles” meant, she wanted to keep it a “mystery,” until people “slowly start to figure it out.”

That said, Demi noted that she did not anticipate the off-camera confession to gain so much attention. Regardless, she admitted that “it’s been fun.”

Things took a turn after season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released, when Demi and Jessi, once friends, were no longer on cordial terms.

Both were accused of having relationships with Marciano. While Jessi admitted to her affair, Demi accused Marciano of misconduct.

It was after Lisa Vanderpump sided with Marciano that things heated up. Demi seemingly threw a jab at Jessi, and Jessi responded with the supposed meaning of “fruity pebbles.”

After Jessi's social media revelation made headlines, Demi took to Instagram and shared her take on the matter.



“What my husband and I did one-time behind closed doors, was a consensual and private experience in our marriage. I won’t let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to,” Demi said, referring to her allegations against Marciano.



She continued by calling out Jessi for revealing information that she shared “in confidence nearly two years ago.”



“It’s very telling that she’s choosing to break storyline and bring it up now, only after her own affair has come to light. This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to shift attention away from her own behavior,” she added.



On November 20, 2025, Jessi took to TikTok to speak about her marriage struggles after her affair was publicized.

In the video, she cried and took accountability for her actions, but noted that the challenges her husband, Jordan, and she had been facing were too harsh.

She also mentioned that she would step away from social for “the next little bit” to recover. However, Jessi broke her silence after Demi reportedly called her out following Lisa’s interview.

Stay tuned for more updates.