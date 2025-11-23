"It's still hard": The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura on the aftermath of her affair coming to light

Jessi Ngatikaura from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura recently opened up about the aftermath of her confession about having an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette.

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the reality TV star broke down in tears, speaking about the scrutiny she and her husband, Jordan, faced following the revelation of her relationship with Marciano.

“Since the show has come out, it’s been hard. I’ve had a lot going on with the press and stuff with the show. I’ve had to keep a happy face on. I’ve been prepared for the show to come out, so had Jordan, but it’s still hard. We knew we were going to be faced with criticism and opinions,” Jessi explained.

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives saw Jessi finally admitting to having an emotional affair with Marciano.

While she took accountability for her actions, she equally blamed Jordan for being emotionally abusive toward her and pushing her to take a wrong step.

Now that the two of them have reconciled and are taking steps toward repairing their marriage, the repercussions remain. Jessi, while addressing her fans on TikTok, admitted that the consequences impacted them significantly.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Jessi says she and her husband are putting their best foot forward

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ended on a cliffhanger that accused Jessi of having an intimate relationship with Marciano.

It was in season 3 that she revealed that she had an emotional affair with Marciano, except for one kiss, claiming the two of them had never gotten intimate.

What followed the revelation was online criticism as well as tension from her husband, Jordan. Although Jessi admitted her mistake, she pointed fingers at Jordan for pushing her to that limit.

In the November 13 interview with Us Weekly, she said:

“I did feel a connection to him [Marciano] in that sense because he was there for me and he made me feel special. Jordan would put me down a lot. Marciano told me how pretty and cool, and fun I was. I felt like there was a connection there because he was giving me something I was lacking.”

After the affair came to light, Jessi and Jordan had to separate for a few months, during which they consulted therapists and reflected on their choices.

By the end of the season, they agreed to work together on the obstacle and repair their relationship.

Although things seemed to have settled down, it was still difficult for Jessi to face the aftermath of a publicized affair.

Amidst the chaos, she thanked her fans and well-wishers, everyone who “sent love and support.”

“Even if I can’t respond to everything, I want you to know I see it and I appreciate it. Same goes for Jordan,” she said.

Looking back on her decision to come clean with her actions, she confessed that although it was not “ideal” to bring everything up on camera, she knew it was the “best way to be honest.”

However, the consequences were harsh.

“I know I did choose to tell the story … and I do stand behind what I said. It’s been really hard, but it’s something we’re trying to work on. We’re trying to put our best foot forward and try to get through it,” Jessi expressed.

She further sympathized with her co-stars who’ve had to experience public scrutiny, saying she now realized how difficult it was to get through a rough patch.

Jessi mentioned that she never thought this would be her reality after getting married. That said, she shared that she was going to step away from social media for the “next little bit” for her and Jordan’s well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates.