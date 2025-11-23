90 Day Fiancé: Evelin finally secures a U.S. visa and plans a permanent move to America

Evelin and Corey from 90 Day Fiance (Image via Instagram/@evelin_villegas_ecuador)

After years of uncertainty, Evelin Villegas has received approval for her U.S. visa and is preparing for a permanent move to America with her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

On 90 Day Fiancé, she admitted that getting the visa approved changes everything - after months of rejected trips, money stress, and travel issues.

According to social-media updates and footage associated with the show, Evelin declared her excitement about becoming a U.S. resident, while acknowledging the emotional weight of the acceptance.

90 Day Fiancé: Evelin prepares for life in America after visa approval

On the reality show 90 Day Fiancé - where couples from different countries sometimes deal with visa issues - Evelin and Corey have shared their struggles and joys across several seasons, also popping up in spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Most of the time during their recorded trip, Evelin couldn't get into the U.S., nor did they manage to obtain the right visa for moving there permanently.

According to her Instagram update, Evelin noted:

“I’m Moving to the USA! Soooo excited to a new chapter in my life so scared of the winter but still so excited for the future.”

On 90 Day Fiancé, the visa storyline has taken on personal and logistical urgency.

Corey shared posts showing their travel to the visa interview and commentary about how their entire future hinged on a single decision. Evelin wrote on Instagram:

“After all these years a decision has finally been made! Was she denied or approved?”

Earlier commentary on 90 Day Fiancé had disclosed that Evelin

“has not been authorized to enter the USA since 2019. She has not even been allowed a tourist visa.”

The approval, therefore, marks a legal and emotional breakthrough for the couple.

In her announcement, Evelin described holding the visa in her hand and realizing that she would become a “permanent resident” of the United States.

The show has noted that moving forward, she intends to call America home, joining Corey’s former residence and envisioning a shared future together.

On 90 Day Fiancé, that kind of audience reaction underscores how the visa narrative blends real-life stakes with entertainment.

The visa approval also appears to respond to previous tension featured in the series.

The couple’s financial disagreement over wedding expenses and Evelin’s inability to travel freely to the U.S. were documented in earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.

With the visa now secured, the duo say they are ready for new chapters — though Evelin acknowledged that “there are a lot of things that she still needs to figure out.”

For 90 Day Fiancé, visa storylines are common, but Evelin’s journey stands out for its length and complexity.

The series’ format emphasizes not only romance but also immigration law, cross-national culture, and emotional adaptation.

Evelin’s post-approval messaging noted her interest in making new friends in America and adjusting to the lifestyle changes ahead.

In previous segments of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple had documented nervousness ahead of the visa interview.

Corey made a video while they were traveling to the consulate, referencing how “our entire future would depend on a single person.”

With the approval now official, their narrative takes a more optimistic turn — yet the show suggests the challenges are far from over.

Indeed, Evelin admitted that while she is “super excited,” she is also “nervous.”

This moment on 90 Day Fiancé matters because Evelin gets her papers after ages of waiting, and Corey makes it official by bringing their bond to the U.S.

Stay tuned for more updates.