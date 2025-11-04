"Chloe’s novelty" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Chloe’s mom visits Johnny’s home and doubts the couple’s setup will last

Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via Instagram/@chloofabianoo)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, which aired November 3, 2025, Chloe’s mother, Michelle, visited Johnny’s home in Aruba to see the living arrangements firsthand.

During her visit, Michelle observed the setup and shared concerns about its practicality. She stated,

"I do think that Chloe's novelty, you know, with this whole living situation, will wear off quickly."

The visit provided an overview of the house, including its kitchen, closet arrangements, and utilities, while also highlighting discussions about Chloe and Johnny’s shared living plans.

Michelle’s statements focused on the conditions of the home and how they might affect Chloe’s experience.

Michelle evaluates Chloe and Johnny’s household setup on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Tour of Johnny’s home

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Johnny met Michelle, he took her for a walk around the place. While showing the area to her and referring to it as his "home," Johnny welcomed Michelle and indicated the yard, saying that although it was "not as big" as hers, it would be enough for his house.

Michelle answered with a thank you and started checking out different places, concentrating on the floor plan and getting into features.

In the kitchen, she wanted to see the "stove," and Chloe said that she had just learned how to use it.

To clarify the situation, Johnny said that it was only a clicker and showed the way of doing it by pressing it in to turn it on and use it ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌safely.

Michelle commented on the house overall, stating in a confessional,

"My first impression of Johnny's house is that it needs a lot of work. It definitely gives me bachelor pad vibes, for sure."

During the tour, Chloe walked Michelle through different parts of the house and revealed her sleeping area, saying "Ta-da," pointing at the space she would be using.

Michelle then raised questions about the availability of a "closet" and engaged in a discussion with Johnny regarding how they planned to organize storage throughout the home.

Closet and storage arrangements

The discussion about storage focused on Chloe’s belongings and the shared closet plans. Johnny explained that he planned to create a "walk-in" closet for Chloe by building a wall to divide the space.

Michelle raised concerns about losing existing storage, questioning the effect of the construction on the available closet space.

Johnny clarified that he intended to share the closet evenly between himself and Chloe so that each would have the same size, effectively making the combined space twice as large.

Chloe expressed hesitation, indicating that the plan might be "not a good idea," while the couple continued to consider how to organize her belongings effectively. Michelle also questioned,

"Why did you have me bring all this other stuff, if you have things that you haven't even unpacked yet? Like, where are you going to put the stuff that I brought? Because I'm never going to back with me."

Utilities and household conditions

Michelle observed other household conditions, including the water system and shower setup.

She asked Johnny if they only had "cold" showers, to which he explained that in Aruba, the house only provides hot water through a separate system.

Chloe clarified the situation, and Johnny added that the water is not that cold. Michelle indicated that she could not handle showers under these conditions. In a confessional, she mentioned,

"I feel like Chloe is not being honest with herself. I know that she's in love with Johnny and, you know, everything's bliss. But reality is going to come."

Stay tuned for more updates.