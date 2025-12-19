Sicily Express season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

If you’ve ever wished you could magically teleport home for the holidays, Sicily Express season 1 is about to feel very relatable, even if you’ve never set foot in Italy. Netflix’s new Italian holiday miniseries comes from beloved comedy duo Salvatore Ficarra & Valentino Picone, who write, direct, and star in the five-episode romp.

The story centers on Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian nurses who work in Milan while their hearts remain firmly rooted back home.

With Christmas approaching and travel headaches piling up, the pressure to be everywhere at once reaches a breaking point, and then things get weird.

Blending festive comedy with a touch of magical realism, Sicily Express season 1 uses its fantasy hook to explore family obligations, long-distance guilt, and the universal stress of holiday travel, all while leaning into the duo’s signature brand of warm, observational humor.

Release details for Sicily Express Season 1

The comedy series Sicily Express season 1 is scheduled for a December release to align with its holiday setting.

The series premiered early in Italy on December 5, 2025, while it will be released on December 22, 2025, in the United States at 12 am/3 am PT. All five episodes of the series will be available exclusively on Netflix.

As with all Netflix originals, access to Sicily Express season 1 depends on an active subscription, and the show arrives following the changes to Netflix’s pricing structure.

The streaming platform has raised prices across several plans in the United States. The ad-supported tier now costs $7.99 per month, up from $6.99. The Standard plan has increased to $17.99, while the Premium plan now costs $24.99 per month.

The company has confirmed there is no change to the $6.99 fee for adding an extra member to an ad-supported account.

Explaining the decision, Netflix stated in its quarterly letter to shareholders:

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.”

The company added that price adjustments were applied across “most plans in the United States, Canada, Portugal and Argentina”.

Cast details explored

Leading Sicily Express season 1 are Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, playing Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian nurses juggling demanding jobs in Milan and strong family ties back home.

Additional cast members include Katia Follesa as Claudia, Barbara Tabita as Maria Teresa, Massimiliano Tortora as Presidente del Consiglio, and Sergio Vastano as the clinic’s medical director, Sergio Perone.

Enrico Bertolino as Enrico, Adelaide Massari as Aurora, Angelo Tosto as Giacalone, and Giorgio Tirabassi as Alfredo are a few of the notable actors to appear in the mini-series.

What is Sicily Express Season 1 all about?

The synopsis for Sicily Express Season 1, as per Netflix, reads:

“With Christmas around the corner, two blundering Sicilian friends working in Milan discover a dumpster that transports them to their families in seconds.”

At the center of Sicily Express season 1 is the tension between professional obligation and personal identity. Salvo and Valentino work long hours in a Milan clinic while relying on frequent, exhausting travel to see their families in Sicily.

As Christmas approaches, their attempts to balance both worlds become increasingly strained. Everything changes when they discover a magical portal hidden inside a dumpster, capable of transporting them instantly between Milan and Sicily.

The trailer highlights the absurdity of this discovery, showing the duo cautiously testing the portal before fully embracing its potential. Initially, the magical shortcut appears to solve their problems, allowing them to work in Milan and sleep in Sicily.

However, the trailer quickly suggests that the portal’s convenience comes with consequences. Family dynamics shift, professional responsibilities clash, and the emotional cost of living in two places at once becomes impossible to ignore.

While the president of Italy wants to destroy it, Salvo finds a way to make money off it by allowing people to transport back and forth from Milan to Sicily.

Sicily Express season 1 is now streaming on Netflix exclusively.