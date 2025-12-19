Fire Country season 4 episode 9 recap: Manny takes charge as Drake County’s pride risks disaster

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

In Fire Country season 4 episode 9, a red flag warning highlights the region’s extreme dryness, setting the stage for potential wildfires. Battalion Chief Manny, known for his diligence, keeps his team and nearby firefighters on high alert, ready for deployment.

However, the initial fire breaks out in neighboring Drake County, where local firefighters, driven by pride, decline outside help despite the growing danger.

Manny and his team are rebuffed when offering assistance, recalling past tensions over the Zabel Ridge Fires. Meanwhile, tensions rise on the personal front as Bode continues an ATF investigation into Landon’s possible involvement in arson, putting Chloe and Tyler in danger.

Tyler defies orders by sneaking onto the fire scene, prompting concerns for his safety. On the fireground, Manny clashes with Drake County’s Chief Springer but ultimately takes command as the fire escalates.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger with a flipped fire truck and the wildfire moving dangerously close to Edgewater.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9: Drake County denies help as the fire escalates

The episode begins with a red flag warning highlighting dangerously dry conditions, making the region highly vulnerable to wildfires. Battalion Chief Manny, known for his thorough approach, keeps the Edgewater fire station on high alert, with firefighters from nearby stations staying ready for immediate deployment.

When a campfire sparks a brush fire in neighboring Drake County, the fire is initially reported as small, but Manny suspects it will escalate.

Acting on this, he sends Engine 42 to assist, but Drake County’s Battalion Chief refuses the help, citing past resentment from the Zabel Ridge Fires, where Edgewater’s involvement was blamed despite evidence pointing to arson.

This refusal stems from Drake County’s pride and belief that it can handle the fire itself. Manny’s team remains on standby, frustrated by the rejection, knowing the situation is worsening.

As the fire spreads rapidly, tensions rise between Manny and Drake County’s Chief Springer. Manny is eventually pushed into taking Incident Command, implementing his own strategy to contain the blaze.

However, his initial plan falters, and he moves to a backup plan despite Springer’s opposition.

Fire Country season 4 episode 9: Tyler’s risk and the fire’s threat to Edgewater

Alongside the wildfire’s progression, the episode delves deeply into the personal stakes surrounding Tyler, Chloe, and Landon. Bode reveals that the ATF has opened an investigation into Landon’s potential role in the earlier Zabel Ridge Fire, with Tyler’s mother passing along critical information.

This revelation puts Chloe and Tyler in danger, as Landon is volatile and has already made threats demanding their return to him.

Despite warnings from Sharon and Bode to stay safe and away from Landon, Tyler stows away on the fire truck headed to the scene, defying orders out of fear and confusion.

Bode is forced to keep Tyler close, assigning him to monitor radio traffic from a safe location in the truck.

Sharon, meanwhile, keeps Chloe at the firehouse, fearing Landon’s wrath, especially after he shows up at the station demanding they return to him.

As the fire intensifies and moves toward Edgewater, Tyler’s recklessness continues. He leaves the safety of the truck and runs into the fire zone without proper gear, prompted by a call for batteries.

Bode finds him and uses a fire blanket to protect them both, buying time until the fire subsides.

The episode ends on a high-stakes note as the wildfire threatens the Edgewater community, testing Manny’s leadership and the team’s readiness, while the danger from Landon looms large over Tyler and Chloe’s safety.

Other highlights from Fire Country season 4 episode 9

Other highlights from Fire Country season 4 episode 9 include Jake’s emotional encounter with his half-brother Malcolm, revealing long-held family secrets and unresolved tensions.

Malcolm’s anger over Jake’s absence in his life adds depth to their complicated relationship.

Meanwhile, Sharon warns Chloe about Landon’s growing volatility and the danger he poses, emphasizing the need for caution. Bode struggles to keep Tyler safe as the young firefighter’s fear and confusion lead him to take reckless risks on the fireground.

These personal dramas intertwine with the escalating wildfire, intensifying the episode’s tension and raising the stakes for everyone involved.

Catch Fire Country season 4 on CBS.