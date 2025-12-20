Who is Lud Foe? Real name, age and all about the rapper in wake of recent arrest report as mugshot goes viral

Lud Foe has been previously arrested on a few more occasions (Representative Image via Getty)

Lud Foe has been allegedly taken into custody in Chicago. As per a post shared by My Mixtapez on X on Friday, December 19, an in-state warrant was issued in his name, leading to the arrest. Further updates are awaited.

Following the latest legal problem of Lud Foe, his mugshot went viral. It shows the 29-year-old with long hair and a smile on his face, along with seemingly wearing a white outfit.

The law enforcement authorities have not opened up on where he is being held right now.

The rapper, whose real name is William Akins Jr., has released songs like Cuttin Up throughout his journey in the music world. However, he has been out of the spotlight for a long time.

The decision was aimed at prioritizing his mental health.







The artist’s sudden disappearance created headlines until he was trending after being featured a few times on the social media handle of YSN Stewie, as per Distractify.

He previously also had a lot of confrontations with the law, resulting in his arrest a few times.

His last major release was an album titled Guns Up Funds Up. The singles from the project are available on YouTube, with the videos receiving thousands of views.

Lud Foe has released many singles over the years







The Chicago, Illinois, native’s early years were not so normal, as he had allegedly assaulted a few faculty members and a boy at his school.

His rapping journey began at a juvenile detention center, where he wrote several singles.

During a conversation with XXL Magazine in 2017, Lud Foe said that he listened to various artists like Ice Cube and Gucci Mane during his childhood days.

He revealed that his cousin encouraged him to start rapping, and Foe eventually developed an interest in the same at one point.



“I started to take it serious because everybody was telling me, ‘You need to be in the studio. Why aren’t you in the studio?’ I was like 16. I got in the studio because of my producer Kid Wond3r Beats. We met at a tattoo shop way back. I recorded my first song on Kid Wond3r’s beats. I wasn’t really into music until I record my first song,” Lud said.



Foe claimed in the same interview that his rapping style is usually compared to Chief Keef. He began his career two years before the conversation, with his music videos coming out on a YouTube channel called Elevator. His first major project was Boochie Gang.

Lud Foe’s second big project was No Hooks II. A few of his singles even received record-breaking views on YouTube, with New and Cuttin Up on top of the list.

The latter was produced by Kid Wond3r Beats. Foe even recalled how the song was created when he spoke to XXL Magazine.

He said that the duo met each other once, but could not enter the studio as it was closed.



“We made songs so we can go into the studio the next day prepared. So we can get to my crib and while he would make the beat I would be making the song. Before he finished making the beat I would write a whole song for it. That’s why we’re always working fast. By the time he made ‘Cuttin Up’ I had the lyrics ready,” Foe added.



Lud Foe also became popular for his other singles, including Alphabet, Water, Suffer, Ghetto Love, No Chill, Recuperate, and more.