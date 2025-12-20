The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne reveals where she stands with boyfriend John McPhee

Erika Jayne (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives star Erika Jayne opens up about her current situation with partner John McPhee - fresh updates shed light on when things started, how they hang out lately, and what might happen down the road, even though she is still untangling legal matters with ex Tom Girardi.

In December 2025, Erika said that things with McPhee are still going strong. It’s one of the most straightforward glimpses she has given since spilling about the relationship months ago.

During an interview with The Daily Dish on Dec. 18, Erika said she had “just got off the phone” with McPhee and added,



“Everything is nice, and everything is going great.”



She confirmed that the two have been officially dating for “six months,” placing the start of the relationship in mid-2025.

The confirmation followed months of speculation and intermittent public appearances that had fueled questions about the seriousness of the relationship.

Erika also shared how they have spent time together recently. “Last week we were in Arlington Cemetery and laid wreaths,” she said, calling the experience both “emotional” and “great.”

When asked more broadly about their dynamic, she added,



“We like to do all kinds of fun stuff.”



Later that day, Erika showed up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she said straight out that she had been celebrating the holidays with McPhee.

While on TV, she called him “a very nice fella,” which fits how quietly she has talked about them so far.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s relationship timeline

When asked how she and McPhee met, Erika offered a straightforward explanation to The Daily Dish, saying,



“We met backstage in London at a show I was doing.”



Additional details about McPhee emerged earlier in the year. According to E! News, he is a retired U.S. Army special operations sergeant major.

During a July 30 episode of her podcast, Erika addressed the logistics of the relationship, noting that McPhee “doesn’t live” in Southern California. She added, “So this is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him.”

This feeling of joy comes alongside firm limits, especially while Erika works through her unresolved split.

Even though she started divorce proceedings against Girardi half a decade back, things still haven’t reached closure.

On Watch What Happens Live, Erika explained why. She said,



“It’s a pen stroke away. I filed for separation. It’s very difficult to get someone who's incompetent to divorce. I have to ask the conservator. It’s just not that easy. Chill on that.”



She also confirmed that she has not seen Girardi in a long time and does not plan to visit him. She said,



“It’s too much. That’s enough. He’s done. It is what it is.”



Earlier in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15, Episode 2, Erika spoke during a confessional about the idea of seeking closure. She said,



“I have thought about visiting Tom. Would he even want to see me? Would he know who I am? Is there gonna be some magical answer to all the questions I have? No. I’ve realized, through a lot of therapy, sometimes you’re not getting closure. You have to close it yourself.”



At present, Erika has defined her position clearly. She is dating John McPhee; they have been together for six months, and they are spending the holidays together.

The split from Tom Girardi hasn’t been sorted legally yet, but how she feels inside might not change.

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, this mix of honesty and caution shapes a clear turn in her journey - yet it stands out on its own.

While she shares freely, there’s always a limit, almost like a quiet rule guiding each move ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates.