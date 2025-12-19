The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 3: Sutton reflects on changing her surname after divorce

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member Sutton Stracke (Image Via Getty)

Sutton Stracke talked about her divorce, her name change, and her recent Christian annulment with ex-husband Christian Stracke in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She talked to Rachel after having a speed dating party at Bozama House earlier in the episode.

Sutton met Ben, a comedian, and Rick, a lawyer, at the party.

She also talked about her recent dating disaster in the episode.

Sutton stated:

“I kinda have this fearless factor when it comes to dating. So, show me what you got.”

While talking to Rachel after the party, she talked about how she should change her name back to Brown.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 3: Sutton talks about changing her surname after her annulment

In the episode, Rachel reaches Sutton's house because they have “so much to discuss”

Sutton states:

“ How is it going?”

Rachel then talked about Bezoma’s party and stated:

“I mean, can we talk about Buzz’s house? I can’t believe we did the speed dating thing. I did not know there is a name for this. Do you think any other guy were cute?”

Sutton was not very enthusiastic, and Rachel kept reminding her about the guys they met.

Rachel stated:

“ Do you think the guy with the hair, goodlooking and cute? Felt like not fu*ked up.”

Rachel further shared that she is “enjoying not being married.”

Sutton then remarked:

“ So, for me this is a bit complicated. I found out little over a year ago, my ex-husband asked for an annulment with the Catholic Church. Like within the church, our married never ever existed. But when I got letter from the Catholic Church, it came to Stracke Brown. Brown is my maiden name. I kept looking at it. Stracke Brown. So, I thought maybe I will change my name back to Brown.”

Rachel shared her side of things and remarked that she “dropped her married name” the day she left her ex-husband.

Sutton agreed and stated:

“Well, the truth is, I am not a Stracke. I am not. But it is like…”

Rachel tried to make her understand and told her that she is “not married to him anymore.”

Sutton talks about changing her surname and stated:

“I always felt that I could get christened back whenever I wanted. Sometimes when we talk, it is little moment when I go back for a second, I think I realised with this annulment that he is not going to take me back. It’s over.”

She then says to Rachel:

“Oh, Rachel, why did you wanna make me cry?”

Rachel then asked her what is the problem and why she does not want to change her name.

Sutton replies:

“It’s like when I think about grandchildren. I am like ‘Grandma and Grandpa Stracke over there,’ The good ones. With all the houses all over the world. I am just Grandmommy Brown with my 14 dogs and 18 cats.”

Rachel humorously interjects:

“Look 18 cats are a problem in itself but that is a whole different story.”

Rachel then remarks in her confessional interview:

“I know a lot of women who want to keep their married name. Sometimes it is status, sometimes it is because they are not over the marriage and they want to hold on to it. I am not one of them.”

Rachel then tells her that “Sutton Brown” is not bad.

She then asks her about her middle name and Sutton shares it is Thurman.

Stay tuned for more such updates.






