A new host joins Worst Cooks in America after Anne Burrell’s death

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Image via Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America is finally returning to Food Network to kick start the new year with new hosts, and a new celebrity will be joining the show after Anne Burrell’s death. Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check will premiere exclusively on Food Network on Sunday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

After the official trailer was released, viewers saw that chef Jeff Mauro, who had earlier joined as the host, would be joined by chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry as the co-host. Food Network has also made a few changes, as the name of the upcoming season will be Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check.

As the name suggests, the upcoming season will welcome contestants from reality TV, including those who have appeared on reality television following careers as athletes. Some of the names mentioned are The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow and Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Tiffany Derry said in the teaser:

“The mess over here, my goodness! Obviously, none of them can cook, but can they understand flavours? Chef and I have our work cut out for us."

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check: Complete list of celebrity contestants

The upcoming season of the hit cooking show will feature several television personalities.

Downtown Julie Brown (who was on Wife Swap)

Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra

Olympic swimmer and Celebrity Big Brother alum Ryan Lochte

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Manila Luzon

Rapper and actor Romeo Miller (who was also on Growing Up Hip Hop)

7th Heaven and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Beverley Mitchell

The Challenge alum CT Tamburello

These reality television stars will showcase their culinary skills, with one of them winning $25,000, which will be donated to the charity of their choice after being crowned the champion. The upcoming season will also mark the first since the long-time host, Anne Burrell, died at the age of 55.

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check: What to expect?

The new season will feature chef Jeff Mauro, with chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry joining him. The two culinary experts will be leading the rival teams through an “intense, entertainment-themed boot camp designed to turn kitchen catastrophes into confident cooks.” The head of content, Betsy Ayala, food at Warner Bros. Discovery, has issued a statement:

“The kitchen is not where this season’s celebrity recruits shine, but Jeff and Tiffany are determined to change that. Worst Cooks is where comedy and cooking chaos collide, but in the end, some impressive culinary transformations will blow our audience away.”

Stay tuned for more updates.