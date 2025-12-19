“Awful. News is all awful”: Fans react with shock and sadness after news of Rob Reiner and Michele’s deaths

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 28: Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts)

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner’s deaths have sparked online waves of shock and sadness among the fans. Users online are expressing grief and anger about what happened. One Reddit user said, “Awful. News is all awful” after being overwhelmed by how tragedies happen so often now that people have become numb and can barely keep count anymore.

On December 14, 2025, the couple was found dead at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Following the investigations led by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, it was ruled that both died with “multiple sharp force injuries,” consistent with stab wounds.

For this “homicidal act,” the person found allegedly guilty of the couple’s death was their own 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner. He has now been charged with two counts of first‑degree murder, and his further legal proceedings are scheduled for January 7, 2026. The exact reason why Nick took this criminal step is not revealed yet. However, online reports say that Nick had a heated argument with his father, Rob, at Conan O'Brien’s holiday party, according to reports by Fox 11 LA. This argument could be one possible reason.

There are also discussions online suggesting that Nick’s long-term drug addiction may have affected his behaviour, which could be another factor behind the crime. At this point, these are only reports and theories, and the exact ruleout of the case will become clear only after the investigation is completed.

Users online are grieving over Rob Reiner and Michele's death

Speaking of Nick's drug addiction, a source close to the family told People that Nick wanted things to happen for him without effort and “wanted to live a life that didn't exist. He was entitled." The source even mentioned that “the couple felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together.”

A discussion started on Reddit through one comment by (koolaidismything), where people shared their grief over Rob's death. The user remembered Rob for his work and his personality, and wrote about how kind, talented, and memorable he was.

''What a fuckin horrible thing. I was just watching Spinal Tap and admiring how at the time this was a silly idea with a sense of humor many weren't gonna like.. he didn't care, he knew it was genius. His little bit parts are the funniest I think. And he was a sweet man.. remember him on New Girl?

Or Wolf of Wallstreet.. who could wanna hurt that?? Imagine dying like that.. Jesus. Awful. News is all awful. I asked my grandma yesterday if she heard about the mass shooting and she said "what one?" Unironically.

Heart out to their family and friends, that POS son of theirs just ruined an entire family.. on Xmas. That's a special kind of evil, hope they give him the worst possible sentence.''

As the case moved forward and Nick was charged with murder, one Reddit user shared a similar and worrying experience where the user’s brother was also addicted to drugs. During that time, whenever their phone rang, they feared it would be the police calling to say their brother had killed their parents, because he often had delusions about them.

The comment further read:

“I love him and the grief from losing him is horrible, but the grief of him hurting someone else would have been more horrifying. I'm devastated for them.”

Sleepy-Giraffe947 pointed out that the article mentions Nick’s struggle with drug addiction and said they can’t imagine what his two siblings must be going through. The comment read,

“This is so tragic. In the article it says that Nick suffered from addiction. I can’t imagine being his two siblings, having to live in this horrendous reality.”

walrusbwalrus commented,

''Well f**k. I was really hoping it wasn’t their son but there it is. What a goddamn tragedy.''

MissFitz325 wrote,