Christmas 2025 Sephora sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

7 products that you can gift your loved ones from Sephora for Christmas 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Sephora is one of the popular storefronts to visit during the holiday shopping season. Over the years, it has launched festive discounts and exclusive gifts and products, which cover a range of categories. Apart from its beauty line, Sephora houses multiple brands, including Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, and many more. Additionally, Sephora is running 'The Fragrance for All Event,' in which customers can avail full-sized fragrances at 20% off with the code SAVESCENTS. Customers will have to join the loyalty program to use the coupon code.

With new product launches every other day and individual preferences, holiday gifting can be tedious. We have curated a list of seven products that can potentially be a gift for your loved one for Christmas 2025.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and these products are not affiliated.

7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones from Sephora for Christmas 2025

The holiday season can also be a time to restock or try new products. Here are seven products that you can give your loved ones for Christmas 2025:

1. Makeup by Mario Eyeshadow palette

The Mario Ethereal eyeshadow (nature) is a limited edition palette priced at $55.20 and is exclusively available at Sephora. The palette consists of 12 "sunlit earthy tones" of eyeshadow and reportedly has a buildable coverage. Customers described the "neutrals" as versatile and ideal for everyday makeup.

2. Rare Beauty Eau de Parfum

Rare Beauty launched its Eau de Parfum earlier this year and describes it as a warm and spicy scent. With prominent notes of vanilla and sandalwood, the perfume has largely had a positive reception from Sephora customers. The 50 ml bottle is priced at $75, while the 10 ml bottle is for $30.

3. Laneige Gift Set

Winters can be a time for chapped and dry lips. The Laneige gift set can come to the rescue, with two lip glowy balm minis and three lip sleeping masks. The limited-edition set is currently available at $16.80. According to the product description, they are ideal for "normal, dry, combination, and oily" lips.

4. Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy Duo Perfume

Minis are a popular choice to try out products before going in with the full investment. Like any other beauty product, fragrances can be a subjective preference. The Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy and Daisy Wild are two distinct "floral fragrances" that you can give your loved ones. The product is priced at $20.40.

5. Glow Recipe Routine Gift Set

The limited-edition Glow Recipe Watermelon Gift Set is priced at $54. The set includes a one-time use face mask, pink juice moisturizer, dew drops, and a PHA-BHA pore-tight toner. The key ingredients, like niacinamide, minimize pores, while watermelon keeps the skin hydrated.

6. Milk Makeup Travel-Size primer duo

The primer duo is priced at $15 and includes minis of hydrating primer and hydrating-glow primer. Apart from boosting hydration, the products prevent makeup from caking or fading and can be essential during the holiday season. Customers reported that they are lightweight and are able to hold makeup.

7. Dae Hair styling gift set

The Dae Spellbound Styling Hair Gift Set is for the girlies who love styling their hair and have their products ready-to-go. Priced at $30.80, the set includes a full-size dry shampoo, mini setting cream, mini Sunsetter hairspray, and a limited-edition fairy claw clip.

Gifting season doesn't have to feel like a chore. Use this guide to select gifts for your loved ones.