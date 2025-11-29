When does Sephora Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Sephora Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Sephora’s jumping into the holiday scramble with its 2025 Cyber Week deal - big cuts just as gift buying kicks off. Discounts hit 50% on stuff like skin creams, perfumes, cosmetics, or hair products, turning it into a go-to spot for those who love beauty buys.

The sale lasts longer this time, starting on November 24 and going until December 4, but folks using the app got in sooner, since deals opened up two days earlier.

Sephora enters the Cyber Monday rush with fresh daily beauty deals and holiday savings

Sephora is entering the Cyber Monday holiday shopping frenzy with a full calendar of time-sensitive offers, and beauty enthusiasts will have enough to shop and save on in the course of the next few days. The USA Today reported that the retailer is introducing new deals every day, featuring the brands that people want, such as NARS, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, and Tarte, with online-only deals at 30% off until Thursday, Dec. 4.

In addition to these rotating deals, there will also be wider markdowns that will be available on the holiday until Monday, Dec. 1, such as up to 50% off select makeup, skin care must-haves, and fragrances, making it a great time to shop both gifts and necessities during the holiday.

Sephora members in Beauty Insider already have some more benefits to look forward to, including free sets of samples with purchases, and 4x points on fragrance purchases, which gives regular customers more to shop the sale. In general, the new release by Sephora seems well-timed for all who are on the hunt for early holiday deals or would like to get luxury beauty items at remarkable prices.

