How long would Sephora Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of a Sephora store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

The Sephora Black Friday and Cyber Week discounts stay available until December 4, giving customers extra time to shop deals on makeup, skincare, hair products, and beauty tools.

The holiday shopping season is when you’ll find some of the best deals on beauty and retail, and Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Week sale is one of the year’s highlights. In 2025, Sephora is giving shoppers more time to save, as the Cyber Week sale goes on through December 4. Shoppers can enjoy discounts as high as 50% on various items like skincare, makeup, hair tools, and gift sets.

Shoppers can grab big discounts on popular beauty tools and seasonal gift sets with full-sized items. The event also highlights famous skincare must-haves and products meant to hydrate, which make it onto many people's end-of-year shopping lists. With several categories covered, the extended duration gives customers enough time to plan their holiday buys.

Sephora has extended its Cyber Week deals into early December, and large stores are giving customers an additional opportunity to discover bargains. This also provides individuals with increased opportunities to take up offers on products of beauty, fashion, and home. In order to maximize the advantages of black Friday, consumers can take advantage of the extended sale duration offered by Sephora, get seasonal discounts and adhere to their budgets.

Black Friday store timings announced by major U.S. retailers

Major American retailers have already posted their Black Friday opening hours. A large number of the big chains will have their stores open early in the morning on Black Friday to manage the heavy shopping crowds. Major chains such as Target and Walmart will open at 6 am and shut at different hours depending on the location.

Other outlets, such as Best Buy, Kohl's, and JCPenney, will also begin early. Other stores, such as Home Depot and IKEA, continue with their usual routine. Stores like TJ Maxx, Marshall, HomeGoods, Burlington, PetSmart, and Tractor Supply Co. said that they would remain open until late to accommodate the additional customers.

Black Friday first started as a shopping event after Thanksgiving in the United States. Many global and local brands usually announce offers and discounts on the day to increase sales. They bring discounts on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle items to Indian buyers around the same time. As winter nears and the need for seasonal goods grows, brands from different industries are offering some of their best deals of the year.