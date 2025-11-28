How long would Costco Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: A man with a flat cart full of groceries leaves a Costco warehouse on April 4, 2025, in Hawthorne, California. Costco Wholesale Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the world with nearly 900 stores worldwide, achieved about $250 billion in sales in 2024 and has been negotiating with suppliers to cut prices, to help offset President Trump's tariffs. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)

Costco has kicked off its yearly holiday savings, giving members plenty of discounts in different departments. They don’t call their deals “Black Friday sales,” but the holiday offers started on November 17 and will last until Cyber Monday, December 1. Shoppers have extra time to grab deals both online and in-store at Costco warehouses.

Costco kicks off its holiday deals with Black Friday, which matches the launch of its holiday savings event starting Monday, November 17. Shoppers can find deals in various sections like electronics, furniture, fashion, appliances, toys, food, and more. Most Costco stores open at 10 a.m. local time on Black Friday, though hours might differ by location. Costco advises checking their warehouse locator to see updated store hours since any adjustments will appear there.

Online prices match “warehouse pricing,” but the exact amounts may vary depending on the region or specific location. Some products are available online, some in stores, while others can be purchased through both options.

This November, Costco is offering exciting new products and bringing back old favorites, too.



Some you'll find either online or at your local warehouse is suitable for all occasions, but as the holidays approach, you may want to explore products that are geared toward gifts and… pic.twitter.com/jbSl5X8VzY — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 9, 2025

Costco Cyber Monday online deals and in-warehouse holiday savings experience

Costco’s holiday savings event is running until Cyber Monday on December 1. During Cyber Monday, there are offers available online. Buyers seek deals on such products as smartphones, gaming, computers, and other technological products. The Costco site has convenient shopping with delivery services, which makes it work wonders for any person who is in need of Cyber Monday deals that are available online only.

You can also find deals on appliances, computers, home goods, kids' toys, and other seasonal products, giving you plenty of ways to save money during the sale period.

Customers can enjoy a smooth, easy experience whether they shop online or visit warehouses. In the warehouses, shoppers often get to see product demos or taste food samples. This lets them check out different items in sections like spirits, fancy cheeses, and chocolates. Costco keeps things fresh by changing up its selection during the season.

People who prefer online shopping get access to Costco's simple website, home delivery services, and helpful customer support.