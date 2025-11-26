Will Costco be open on Black Friday? Store timings and more explored

Costco opens at 10 a.m. on Black Friday (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

On Black Friday, November 28, 2025, Costco stores will have different opening times depending on membership levels. Executive members can start shopping as early as 9:00 a.m. Gold Star and Business members can go in starting at 10:00 a.m. For general shoppers, most locations will also open their doors at 10:00 a.m., but store hours might differ depending on the region. Shoppers should confirm the exact hours with their local Costco location.

Costco’s Black Friday promotions in 2025 are being rolled out in phases. The final set of discounts starts on November 28 and will last through Cyber Monday. The availability of some offers might vary based on membership type and the hours specific to each store.

Costco’s Thanksgiving closure and full holiday list

Costco plans to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, which will be Thursday, November 27, 2025. This aligns with its usual practice of shutting down on certain federal holidays and Easter Sunday every year. The company keeps this policy to give its employees a break on big national and cultural holidays. Besides Costco, a lot of other places and services shut down for Thanksgiving.

Costco will be closed on six federal holidays and the Christian holiday of Easter:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

On Black Friday, bigger retailers and department stores have extended hours to handle the customers. Store hours depend on where you are located. The Black Friday sale starts on November 20th to December 1st at Amazon, November 20-29th at Best Buy, and November 14-16th and November 25-30th at Walmart.

Shipping services, FedEx, UPS, banks, and Amazon delivery services will all be open on Black Friday.