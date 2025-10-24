Costco welcomes back Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars for the holidays

GRAYS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 5: A general view of Costco Wholesale sign at Lakeside Retail Park on February 5, 2024 in Grays, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Fans of Häagen‑Dazs have a reason to celebrate this season: the beloved Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars have finally resurfaced at Costco. First launched as a spin, the bars quickly earned a reputation as a seasonal favorite. After months of anticipation, the limited‑edition treats are back on the shelves for shoppers to grab in time for the holidays. Relish the flavor.

Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Bars are back, bringing festive flavor and holiday cheer

Holiday dessert lovers are buzzing now that Häagen‑Dazs has finally rolled out its much‑anticipated Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars. Each bar cradles a velvety white‑chocolate ice‑cream core, wrapped in a shell speckled with crisp peppermint shards, delivering a festive, indulgent bite that perfectly captures the flavors and spirit of the season.

Perfect for sharing after a holiday spread or for a lift, these bars are swiftly becoming a must‑have for ice‑cream devotees looking to infuse their freezer with a touch of holiday cheer.



Costco offers 15 Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Bars for just $1 each, with a limited-time discount through Nov. 16

While a typical grocery aisle will set you back $5 for a trio of Häagen‑Dazs Peppermint Bark ice‑cream bars, Costco is doling out a better bargain: 15 single‑wrapped bars, for somewhere between $15 and $16. That's essentially a buck per bar, Allrecipes reports.

The deal gets a lift, with a limited‑time $3.50‑off‑per‑box markdown that runs until Nov. 16, giving shoppers a chance to pile up on this favorite before it vanishes from the shelves. A hassle‑free finish to a holiday feast, a comfort on a snug evening, or a festive splash on any dessert platter, these peppermint‑studded ice‑cream bars are swiftly carving out a reputation as the indulgence for ice‑cream devotees and holiday‑dessert aficionados alike, blending convenience, bold flavor, and a dash of seasonal sparkle in each bite.

