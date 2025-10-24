Who was Kahri Willcot? GoFundMe raises over $21000 FAMU pays tribute to late student

A Florida A&M University alum, Kahri Willcot, died earlier this month [Representational Image] (Image via Glenn Beil/Florida A&M University via Getty Images).

Florida A&M University (FAMU) mourned the death of one of its alumni, Kahri Willcot, on Wednesday, October 22. The 22-year-old psychology scholar graduated in August of this year.

According to FAMU’s post, Willcot hailed from Broward County, Florida. While pursuing her studies at the prominent HBCU, Kahri also served as a resident assistant and later as a senior resident assistant. FAMU noted that the alum helped “students feel at home in University Housing.”

Kahri Willcot was also associated with the mentoring program Big Sister Little Sister, apart from being involved with the Campus Activities Board at the institution. According to FAMU, she was the Class of 2025 Fundraising Chair of the Senior Class Cabinet. FAMU highlighted in its tribute:

“Kahri’s kindness and leadership touched many lives on the Hill.”

The university also extended condolences to Kahri’s family, friends, and concluded:

“Her light and impact will forever remain part of the FAMU legacy.”

Kahri’s sister, Kayla Willcot, also launched a GoFundMe campaign a few days back to raise money for her funeral service. Kayla revealed that her late sibling had landed an internship role with Disney World and was excited to begin in January.

Community showcases support for Kahri Willcot’s family as her GoFundMe raises more than $21,000

The FAMU alum lost her life following an accident on Sunday, October 19, in Pembroke Pines, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Two days later, Kayla launched a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $40,000. The campaign has raised more than $21,000 within four days.

In the description, Kayla Willcot urged the readers to contribute or share the GoFundMe, as she wrote:

“My sister, Kahri, was only 22 years old when she unfortunately passed away from a sudden car accident. She had just graduated from Florida A & M University with her Bachelor's in psychology. Kahri had an internship with Disney World that she was supposed to begin in January. She was so excited to start.”

Kayla continued:

“She was surrounded by and cheered on by family and friends who loved her very much, especially by her mother, who has been shattered by her daughter's death. My sister's passing has devastated us, and we're taking time to fellowship amongst each other while we grieve and try to heal.”

Kahri’s sister told the Tallahassee Democrat over text that the FAMU alum crashed into a vehicle on the right shoulder of the road in Pembroke Pines. Willcot succumbed to the critical injuries she suffered in the accident. Per WPLG Local 10, a two-vehicle crash happened on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75 at Pines Boulevard.