Tyra Banks brings her viral "hot ice cream" to the U.S. after international debut

Tyra Banks attends the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Tyra Banks has introduced her unconventional “hot ice cream” to U.S. customers, expanding the reach of a dessert that first gained attention overseas for its unusual concept and viral appeal. The product, created under her Smize & Dream brand, initially debuted in Sydney, Australia, where it generated widespread curiosity due to its warm temperature and unclear classification within traditional dessert categories.

The idea originated from Banks’ own kitchen experiment. As she described on her website,

“I dreamed up Hot Mama after craving the comfort of ice cream and warmth on a winter night.”

She added that what began as a personal recipe became “a delicious contradiction that challenges everything you think you know about ice cream.”

The dessert quickly gained traction online, partly because its name created confusion over whether it could still be considered ice cream without the frozen element central to its definition.

Public speculation ranged from melted ice cream to various types of warm beverages or sauces.

This week, the product arrived in the United States through a Smize & Dream pop-up in New York City, offering customers a chance to experience the item firsthand.

Senior editor Courtney Kassel visited the location to sample the treat and described it as “essentially warm (not hot) extra-thick hot cocoa.” The featured flavor at the pop-up, Santa Smize Cookies, included “notes of salty, nutty flavor reminiscent of a brown butter chocolate chip cookie, all topped with cool chocolate whipped cream on top.”

Kassel noted that it was “thick, rich, and honestly delicious,” while also stating, “but revolutionary? I'm not so sure about that.”

Hot Mama’s U.S. launch signals new phase for Smize & Dream

Hot Mama’s arrival in the U.S. marks another step in Smize & Dream’s growth, expanding beyond cold ice cream offerings into a new style of warm dessert.

Internationally, its introduction sparked conversations about whether such a product can reshape expectations of ice cream or operate as a playful reinterpretation of familiar flavors.

The launch in New York brings the discussion stateside, giving American customers a chance to explore the concept for themselves.

The expansion follows a pattern of innovation within the ice cream sector, where creators have experimented with textures, temperatures, and formats to produce new experiences.

While Banks’ product occupies a distinct niche, early reactions suggest it may appeal to dessert fans who enjoy novelty items or seasonal variations.

Its warm characteristics could offer an alternative way for customers to enjoy ice cream-inspired flavors during colder months.

Whether the concept maintains lasting interest remains to be seen, but its introduction in the U.S. adds momentum to its growing visibility.

With Tyra Banks continuing to build her dessert brand and promote inventive ideas, Hot Mama enters the market as a unique addition to the broader landscape of contemporary treats.