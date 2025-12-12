What happens to Scott Weiland? Late Stone Temple Pilots son Noah posts concerning message online

Musician Scott Weiland poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift Presented by McDonald's McCafe during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Scott Richard Weiland's son, Noah, recently shared troubling messages on his Instagram story, writing that he'd rather be dead than live his life "the same way my father did."

For those unversed, Scott Weiland, former Stone Temple Pilots frontman, was found dead on his tour bus in Minnesota in 2015.

At the time, the authorities determined that he accidentally overdosed on cocaine, MDMA, and alcohol, per TMZ.

"Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott s family be respected," a statement posted on Scott's official Facebook handle stated at the time.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Noah shared a series of posts to his Instagram story. The first, set against a grey background, read, "Thank you everybody, Till next time." The second said:

"I'd rather be DEAD, then live the same way my father did. "Regardless of all this, it's been a long journey. Can't wait to see him again & thank you for all your support along the way. Won't ever forget this."

While the Instagram stories raised concerns among fans, Noah has not shared any additional updates since then.

Noah Weiland was fired from Suspect208 due to drug use

Noah Weiland, who has followed his father's footsteps and pursued a music career, was fired from the band Suspect208 in 2021.

After Noah's departure, the band explained that he was struggling with substance abuse and was not participating in writing lyrics for two months.

"As many of you know, we let our singer, Noah, go. We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would’ve ever wanted to do, but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going. Noah was not writing lyrics or lifting his weight in the band for two months before we let him go," the band wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

They continued:

"He was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band. Lastly, there were many instances of blow-ups over very small issues we’d confront him with. We wish him the best, and we deeply care about him. However, we did as much as we could to help him. Thank you to those who stick with us on this journey, we are very grateful."

Subsequently, in an April 2022 interview with iHeartRadio, Noah admitted having struggled with a substance issue but said it developed after he was fired from the band.

"This is the thing that people don’t know: I wasn’t even addicted to anything when that whole thing happened. I didn’t get addicted to stuff until months after. That’s what made me so mad. It made me mad because yeah, I did end up getting addicted but before that I was not a drug addict and they made it seem like I was and for awhile, when I really wasn’t, that’s when it hurt me the most," said Noah.

Meanwhile, Scott, who was married to Jamie Wachtel at the time of his death, also has a history of substance abuse, which was documented in his memoir Not Dead & Not For Sale.

Stay tuned for more updates.