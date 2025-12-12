How does David Archuleta feel about Anthony Anderson hosting the Star Search reboot? Details explored

David Archuleta attends The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

David Archuleta has expressed clear enthusiasm about Anthony Anderson taking on the hosting role for the upcoming Star Search reboot. Speaking to TMZ, the former American Idol finalist shared that Anderson is “a perfect choice,” while also noting that the new host “has huge shoes to fill,” referencing former hosts Ed McMahon and Arsenio Hall.

Netflix is bringing back the classic talent show, with the updated version scheduled to premiere early next year.

Archuleta, who first appeared on Star Search in 2003 at the age of 12, described his experience on the series as a major step in his early development as a performer.

He said winning the title of Junior Vocal Champion became an important foundation for his later run on American Idol, where he finished in second place in 2008.

He told TMZ reporter Charlie Neff that he is “stoked” to see how the revival will balance new elements with the familiar qualities from the show’s earlier years.

Beyond watching the reboot, Archuleta also shared his interest in being involved directly.

He said he would be open to joining the series as a judge, explaining that he hopes to help guide young performers in the same way mentors supported him early in his career.

Archuleta balances Star Search spotlight with a festive holiday tour

Archuleta has also stayed busy with his projects. On December 9, he took the stage for his “My Own Wish” holiday show at Joe’s Pub in New York City. His performance included songs from his new holiday EP and a mix of well-loved holiday classics.

He started off with “Sleigh Ride,” which he had also sung during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He went on to perform favorites like “The First Noel,” “White Christmas,” and “The Christmas Song.” Songs such as “Ave Maria,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas” were also part of the lineup, giving the audience a mix of old and new in an intimate setting.

Archuleta keeps looking back on key moments from his early career as Star Search gains attention again, and his holiday tour stays active. He connects with both loyal fans and fresh audiences.