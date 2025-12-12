Laura Loomer wonders whether Candace Owens' husband is gay based on an old article allegedly written by the podcaster under the name "Candace Amber"

VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer. (Photo by Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Laura Loomer recently took to X to share her thoughts that Candace Owens' husband, George Farmer, could be a homosexual. Her doubts are based on an old article allegedly penned down by Owens under the name "Candace Amber." In her tweet, she claimed that the article was named "A Lot of Straight Women Are Settling Down With Gay Men. Here's why."

In the beginning of the tweet, Laura Loomer wrote that the podcaster once operated a website known as Degree180.com. Laura wrote in the tweet,

"It's worth noting @RaheemKassam accused Candace's husband, George Farmer of trying to make out with him several years ago. Is this why Candace is so resentful of @MrsErikaKirk? Is Candace Owen's husband gay?"

Laura wondered if even Candace Owens just wished that she had a romance story that Erika and Charlie apparently had. Further in the tweet, Laura even called Candace a "jilted lover." By the end of the tweet, Laura Loomer wrote,

"Raising four kids by yourself and not getting any s*xual attention from your spouse would probably make anybody go crazy…"

As of now, Laura's tweet has garnered massive attention online, with more than 200K views as well as over 2.6K likes since it was posted. The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of the aforementioned article allegedly written by Candace A. For the unversed, in November 2022, Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam accused Farmer of sexually assaulting him.

At the time, Kassam took to X and also claimed that Candace Owens blocked her for "calling her sham marriage out."

Laura Loomer asked Candace Owens if she wanted to marry Charlie Kirk instead of her husband, George Farmer

Laura Loomer shared a tweet lately in which she bashed Candace Owens for apparently lying about the former on her show. According to Laura, Candace called her "crazy" and said that she had "psychiatric issues." Laura even negated recent claims by Candace in which she suggested that the French president had been trying to get her killed.

"It's quite rich for Candace of all people to be calling me crazy. Every day she has schizophrenic delusions about who in her mind killed Charlie Kirk because she is so jealous that Charlie Kirk chose Erika over her," said Laura Loomer in her tweet.

She additionally commented about Candace and George's relationship and wrote,

"Now Candace is left being married to a foreigner who allegedly tried to make out with @RaheemKassam."

In the lengthy tweet, Laura Loomer went about asking Candace if her husband was gay and if she wished she could marry Charlie Kirk instead. She even wondered if Candace Owens was trying to "burn down" Charlie's legacy so that Erika "can't carry it on." Further in the tweet, Laura accused Candace of lying while she "dealt in truth."

"If you had a husband who actually loved you... he probably would have taken your phone away from you by now," wrote Laura.

In the end, Laura Loomer shared a few screenshots capturing tweets by Raheem Kassam speaking about Candace and her husband. Loomer further wrote that she hoped Candace would someday address Raheem's claims.