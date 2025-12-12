“They're definitely planning a collab”: Fans react as Timothée Chalamet has a cryptic answer to viral fan theory he is the English rapper EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet said that he does not want to comment on the speculations (Image via Getty)

Timothée Chalamet has recently responded to the speculations of his real identity as the rapper EsDeeKid. People magazine stated that the reports about the resemblance to the artist emerged earlier this year, with fans spotting that Chalamet’s eyes were the same as EsDeeKid’s.

On Thursday, December 11, the Dune star appeared for an interview on the Heart Breakfast, where the host said that his fans have “lost their minds,” considering that they believe that he could be EsDeeKid. Chalamet replied that he does not want to comment on it.

Notably, the hosts even referred to the claims of Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid’s eyes looking the same. The Lady Bird star responded:

“I’ve got two words on that. Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

Meanwhile, netizens responded to the comments of the Wonka star on X (formerly Twitter). One of them claimed that he and EsDeeKid were seemingly teaming up for something.

“They’re definitely planning a collab,” @suayrez wrote.

The replies continued, with a user addressing the fact that Chalamet went on to say multiple words despite claiming that his response had two words.

“Dude said “two words” and then went ahead and said 7,” @yeehawsarahh said .

Another person described Timothée Chalamet’s reply as a trailer teaser.

“Bro said ‘no comment’ but then delivered a trailer teaser,” @shuaib4ever commented on X .

An individual supposedly claimed that the Homeland star’s words were like a tease from a rapper who is hiding from the public.

“Intriguing tease from the rapper Timothee as a secret artist. This mystery has me hooked until the big reveal,” @PromptSin stated .

One of the responses featured a user alleging that Timothée Chalamet’s response was a kind of drama that is common in Hollywood.

“Ah, classic Timothee playing mysterious again. Bro, the man’s dodging rumors like a pro - “all will be revealed” just screams, “Yeah, maybe I am, but you gotta wait.” Drama for clout, Hollywood style,” @iamnoblefx said .

Timothée Chalamet has been creating headlines for other reasons

The New York City native’s latest response to the rumors about him is trending everywhere. While he did not give a direct reply, the Law & Order star has frequently spoken up on his attraction towards popular rappers such as Nicki Minaj.

Notably, Timothée Chalamet’s recent conversation on Heart Breakfast was a part of promoting his new film, Marty Supreme. The Royal Pains star even attended the premiere of the same in Los Angeles earlier this week, on Tuesday, December 9.

Chalamet was also accompanied by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, with the duo appearing in orange outfits, matching each other. Jenner also painted her nails orange, and the same colors were spotted in her eyeshadow and blush.

Marty Supreme is arriving on the big screen this Christmas. The cast members also include Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, and more.