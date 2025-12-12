Who is Lisa Singh? Aspiring influencer arrested over alleged “flirtatious behavior” with teen son’s friend

Lisa Singh, an aspiring influencer from Florida, was arrested in late November (Image via Facebook/Lisa Singh)

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Lisa Singh, 41, in late November for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct towards a minor. According to the police report, the woman’s actions made the teenager uncomfortable, St. Johns Citizen reported.

Singh is an aspiring social media influencer from Jacksonville, Florida. According to her Facebook and Instagram, she is associated with Facetime Consulting and Promotions, a consulting agency. Her Instagram handle has over 1.4K followers, while her Facebook page has more than 6.9K followers. Lisa Singh also has a TikTok account, @chanel_lisas.

The influencer has occasionally posted selfies with her husband, Anupam Singh. According to the latter’s Facebook profile, they married on January 19, 2018. The intro to Singh’s bio reads:

“[M]arried to an amazing wife and have an awesome stepson”

Lisa Singh has a son named Jayden Holt from a past relationship. She posted her child’s pictures on Instagram and Facebook in May and wrote:

“I just wanted to post these pics because I’m sooo proud of the man my son is becoming! Jayden Holt I love u more than anything in this whole world! You are my best friend and best accomplishment!”

Lisa Singh added:

“The best day of my life was when I found out I was pregnant w u and then when u finally came into this world it made my life worth living! I love u son more than u will ever know!!!”

The influencer has been accused of behaving inappropriately with her son’s friend.

Lisa Singh allegedly made verbal threats of harm towards the victim after the reported incident in September

A minor accused the Jacksonville mother of indecent touching and exposing herself. According to the New York Post, the official report states that Singh invited the victim and three witnesses to her home in September, following an altercation with her husband. The report details the influencer’s “flirtatious behavior” with the minor.

Per the New York Post, the witnesses reported having observed Lisa Singh excessively touching the victim, which includes “rubbing his arms and shoulders.” The report suggests that the influencer referred to the minor as “babe.” When the witnesses left, Singh allegedly complained about her marital intimacy.

The New York Post states that the report accuses the 41-year-old of making obscene remarks, exposing herself to the minor, and indecently touching him. Furthermore, the victim is said to have obliged because “he felt extremely awkward and uncomfortable.” According to the report:

“[Lisa Singh allegedly made] verbal threats to inflict harm if [the victim] reveals anything to anyone.”

Due to the threats, the victim didn’t report the incident immediately, the report highlights.

According to the St. Johns Citizen, a Special Victims Unit investigator for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding the case. Lisa Singh was apprehended at the end of November and is being held on $100,000 bond. According to The New York Post, her court date is scheduled for December 21, 2025.

Prior to her recent arrest, Lisa Singh was previously arrested in 2024 for allegedly stealing packages from a neighbor. Multiple outlets have confirmed that the charges were later dropped.