How did Sherrone Moore get caught? Scandal details surrounding firing and arrest of Michigan Coach explained

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 8: Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines takes the field against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Sherrone Moore was fired from the University of Michigan on December 10, after the institute found "credible evidence" to prove that the coach had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member.

A source told The Atlantic that the University of Michigan recently recieved an anonymous tip about the "inappropriate relationship." The investigation was launched, and they initially found no evidence.

Journalist John U. Bacon appeared on Fox 2 News on December 11 and shared how Sherrone Moore was caught. He stated that the coach and the staff member were investigated regarding the affair this summer.

At the time, both of them denied the relationship. The anonymous woman then went to the university administration office on the morning of December 10, with text messages, emails, and documents, to prove the relationship. The same day, Moore was fired.

The identity of the staffer has not been revealed. However, people have speculated that it is Paige Shiver, Moore's executive assistant and the daughter of NFL veteran Jeff Shiver. Notably, the rumor has not been verified.

According to the journalist, Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel himself fired Sherrone as the regents and the president "had enough."

"She went to the administration office with the receipts, the text messages, the emails, documents and so on, laying out the details of the relationship and the conflicts thereof," John U. Bacon said.

After the coach was fired, he was arrested by the Pittsfield Police Department. The authorities released a statement, revealing that they received a call from a woman who claimed that she was allegedly being attacked by a man who had been stalking her for months.

Journalist John U. Bacon also addressed the arrest on Fox 2 News, claiming that Sherrone Moore reportedly broke into the staff member's home with a knife and supposedly threatened to harm her and himself.

The former coach is currently at the Washtenaw County Jail and would appear in court on December 12 for a formal court hearing.

The 911 call reportedly related to Sherrone Moore's arrest has been released

The Washtenaw County Police have released the 911 dispatcher's call to the officers. The male dispatcher relayed the woman's message, who was seemingly being attacked.

The male voice in the recording stated that the attacker was "suicidal" and had a knife. The woman also claimed that the attacker stalked her for a few months. In the call, the dispatcher also noted that Moore tossed the knife and ran off.

"Male at the location is attacking her... said he's been stalking her for months," the 911 dispatcher said.

Sherrone Moore was put in custody, and as of now, he has not been charged. He has been married to Kelli Moore since 2015, and the couple has three daughters.

Sherrone nor his wife has released any statement regarding his termination or arrest. Paige Shiver has not spoken up about the matter either. She also did not confirm the rumors of being in an affair with Sherrone Moore or being attacked with a knife.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sherrone Moore and his arrest.