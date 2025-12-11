Sherrone Moore executive assistant Paige Shiver and Bears scout’s daughter was diagnosed with Pompe Disease in college

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Acting head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines watches the teams warm up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Paige Shiver’s name has emerged after the University of Michigan announced the termination of Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines' football head coach was fired over an inappropriate relationship with a staffer; however, the school didn’t disclose the identity of the employee.

The social media users have speculated about the identity, with many suspecting Paige Shiver to be the potential staff member. According to Marca, she served as the executive assistant to the Wolverines' head coach. Paige is the daughter of veteran Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

Over a decade ago, the Michigan staffer was diagnosed with Pompe Disease. The Bears team noted in a 2016 profile on Paige Shiver:

“[Pompe Disease is] a rare, progressive disorder that disables the heart and skeletal muscles and affects only about 1 in 40,000 people.”

In January 2015, Paige Shiver was in her junior year at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, when she began to observe the symptoms of her condition. According to the Bears, she “knew something was wrong” when she visited Baton Rouge, Louisiana, later that year for a marketing internship. Paige Shiver recounted:

“I would go for a run and couldn't run for more than five minutes because my lungs started getting affected. It was really hard to catch my breath and my legs felt really heavy, like I could barely lift them up.”

Paige Shiver opened up about her condition in a letter to the Bears team in 2016

The Purdue alum got diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder after she visited a gastroenterologist, rheumatologist, and neurologist. In their 2016 profile on Paige Shiver, the Bears team noted that she had to receive treatments every week for the remainder of her life, as the condition didn’t have a cure.

After her diagnosis, she also talked about the illness in a letter to the Bears team. Paige wrote:

“I get a lot of pain throughout my body. When I am in pain, I am really in pain and there is nothing that can be done but hope and pray that it will go away. This disease has been such an impact on my life and sometimes I feel as if it has taken over my life because every day is a battle.”

Paige’s six-month-old cousin had passed away in February 2016 due to Leigh's Disease. She spoke about both disorders and remarked:

“There's not a lot of research and no cure for my disease or my cousin's disease.”

According to the Bears, Paige Shiver noted that Leigh's Disease, her cousin’s condition, impacts many children and usually cuts their lives short. She added:

“It's something I really want to make people aware of and hopefully research starts to be done and we find a cure for both diseases.”

Shiver’s later cousin was the child of Emerson Kampen III, a former assistant coach for the Butler University men's basketball team.

Paige Shiver reportedly deletes her LinkedIn and X accounts following the Sherrone Moore controversy

Paige Shiver - the staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had the illicit affair with - has recently switched her Instagram account to private.



She's pictured here, at right. pic.twitter.com/Uz95geHqkr — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 10, 2025

The internet rumor about the Michigan staffer’s identity started when Shiver deactivated some of her social media handles. Many claimed that the executive assistant to the Wolverines’ head coach had also made her Instagram account private following the controversy.

Paige Shiver has avoided publicly addressing the viral claims after Moore’s termination was announced. According to Marca, she previously served as an on-campus recruiter at the University of Michigan before getting promoted to the executive assistant role in 2024, the same year Moore became the head coach.

On Wednesday, December 10, Michigan Athletics director Warde Manuel confirmed Moore’s termination in a media release that read:

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Manuel stated:

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Biff Poggi has taken over the interim head coach position. Neither the Michigan Wolverines nor the fired coach commented on the online theories of Shiver being the staffer, as her involvement has remained an internet rumor.

Sherrone Moore was reportedly arrested by Pittsfield Township police, with The Detroit News reporting the case to be related to an alleged assault.