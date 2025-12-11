"I couldn't believe it": Survivor 49's Steven Ramm reacts to his shocking elimination

Steven Ramm from Survivor season 49 (Image via Instagram/@somewhat_steven)

Survivor season 49 star Steven Ramm believed he had made it to the final five until the Tribal Council proved him wrong and sent him home.

In the December 10 episode, viewers saw Steven play his Block-a-Vote advantage on Savannah and even outsmart Sophi, who attempted to flush his advantage, unaware he had already activated it.

Everything seemed to be working in his favor, and knowing he had the majority with Sage and Kristina, he was certain about his chances of moving forward. However, everything changed when his allies, Sage and Kristina, betrayed him.

While speaking about the shocking turn of events, leading to his elimination, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on December 11, Steven said:



“Dude, I couldn’t believe it. I mean, I was hoping watching the episode back would maybe provide a little bit more clarity as to the rhyme or reason behind the decision-making process. And to me, it doesn’t make sense. I felt like that was not a great move for me or my allies.”



Steven added that he felt most betrayed by Sage since they had a solid connection and were also part of an alliance. However, despite the blindside, he admitted that he harbored no hard feelings toward her since he knew twists and turns were part of the game.

Survivor star Steven Ramm believes he could have talked his way to the winner’s title had he advanced to the final three







The Tribal Council turned out to be a rollercoaster for Steven, who at one moment was “just beaming” at how well everything turned out, and on the other was confused when his allies turned on him.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Steven admitted that he was “feeling incredible” initially because he knew his chances were good when he realized Sophi was willing to sacrifice her Knowledge Is Power advantage on him instead of Rizo, who had an idol.

However, things went south quickly. Steven was blindsided by his allies, Sage and Kristina, and was sent packing.



“My blind spot was assuming that my allies wanted to sit next to me at the end the way I wanted to sit next to them,” he admitted.



What upset him most was Sage’s change of heart. Steven shared that he and Sage were ”so tight” since the first tribe swap. He added that their friendship only strengthened after Jawan joined forces with them and formed the Bottoms Up Alliance.

The Survivor star revealed that he and Sage “were talking game pretty much ever since then.” He admitted to growing closer to Sage and trusting her more after his “secret No. 1” MC was eliminated.

It was why he had never expected her to turn on him. Steven believed Sage was as good as him in terms of gameplay and had a good chance of beating him had they reached the finale together.

Regardless, he had “no hard feelings” for his co-star, noting that it was not right to blame someone for “playing the game.”

When asked about his chances of winning Survivor season 49, Steven said:



“I genuinely felt like I played one of the best, well-rounded games there. I felt that if I made it to those final three seats, I could have talked my way to that million dollars. I think people knew that.”



The Survivor alum explained that he intentionally played a quiet game because his strategy was to be friends with everyone and be a “super messy black hole.” It was the reason why he had great relationships with most of the jurors.

Consequently, he believed he could have won the show if he had been given the chance to reach the finish line.

That said, Steven shared he would have felt confident sitting next to Sage and Kristine, or even Savannah and Rizo, because he believed he had a “better résumé” than all of them.

However, Steven’s journey ended earlier than he expected, making him the sixth juror of Survivor season 49.

