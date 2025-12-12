Bronwyn Newport splits from Todd Bradley as marriage tensions surface on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport (Image via Getty)

Bronwyn Newport has separated from her husband, Todd Bradley, after nine years of marriage — a turn of events that arrives just as their strained dynamic becomes increasingly visible on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Multiple sources confirm that the 40-year-old reality star and the 67-year-old tech executive have ended their relationship, with insiders saying they are “headed for divorce” and that Newport is the one who “wants out.”

The split reportedly surfaced publicly when Newport disclosed the separation during the taping of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 reunion in New York City.

Marriage unraveling on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

According to Radar Online, Newport informed the cast at the Season 6 reunion that she and Bradley had separated, marking a major shift for one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s most scrutinized marriages.

A source said that the separation “shouldn’t come as any surprise,” adding that Newport “is disgusted by what she’s been seeing on TV” regarding Bradley’s conduct.

“He’s coming off badly,” the source said, describing the breakup as “truly not shocking.”

Cameras have followed Newport and Bradley’s uneasy partnership since her introduction in Season 5.

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bradley has repeatedly made clear his discomfort with filming, resulting in a number of tense on-screen moments.

Viewers witnessed clipped conversations, visible frustration, and an overall resistance to engaging with Newport’s co-stars or the show’s social demands.

In Season 5, Newport revealed to her castmates that Bradley had engaged in an emotional affair, which she called a “very low low” for the marriage.

She told them he apologized by giving her a five-diamond ring, explaining it represented “five promises he hadn’t originally made” when they married in September 2016.

That storyline set the tone for a relationship already weighed down by mistrust, one that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continued to spotlight in its following season.

Season 6 amplified those issues as rumors about Bradley circulated within the cast. Lisa Barlow told Newport she had heard that Bradley made out with one of her friends and was “farting the entire time.”

The claim enraged Newport, while Bradley dismissed it as “gossip and nonsense.” The exchange added yet another layer to a marriage that was visibly fraying on camera.

Sources say Newport’s reaction to watching these episodes back became a catalyst for her decision to leave.

One insider said her dissatisfaction grew as she saw Bradley’s behavior laid out week after week on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, noting that the televised portrayal aligned with private concerns she had carried for some time.

Newport and Bradley share no children. She has a 19-year-old daughter, Gwen, from a previous relationship, and Bradley has two adult sons from his first marriage.

Newport has previously said publicly that they did not sign a prenuptial agreement — a detail that could sway what happens next in court.

The breakup lines up closely with Season 6 plots, tension in marriages, and questions about trust, while some cast members open up emotionally.

With several cast members navigating their own relationship upheavals this season, Newport’s separation adds another real-time narrative unfolding both onscreen and off.

As of now, representatives for Newport and Bradley have not responded to requests for comments.

Stay tuned for more updates.