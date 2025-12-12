The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Zac Affleck unveils a new transformation look on TikTok

Zac and Jen Affleck (Image via Instagram/@zacaffleck)

Zac Affleck, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, revealed his new veneers after teasing the transformation in a video with his doctor and castmate Jordan Ngatikaura. In a TikTok post, he thanked the doctor.

In the video, he smiled and said:

“4 seasons of reality TV and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger. Dr James Heaton is the best of the best! Thank you for making this happen.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Zac Affleck talks about marital conflicts and more

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 featured a small meetup, during which Jordan wished there was more support for them to reconcile. Zac Affleck soon weighed in on the conversation, saying that he also had similar feelings when he and his wife, Jen, were going through marital struggles following season 1.

Zac opened up about these conflicts while saying,

“That's bulls--- bro. Because when Jen wanted to fight for our marriage, all the girls s----- on me and didn't give her what she wanted in any way, shape or form. You guys don’t tell your wives what to do, right? Because they’re their own people. But I would just hope, especially with the kids involved, that the best case scenario is to say, ‘Hey, you guys should try to make it work.’"

During Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen also made a few candid confessions about Zac's decision to go to medical school being hard on their marriage. As the DWTS alum pointed out,

"Medical schools are super hard on marriages, so it makes me question if going to medical school is worth it. It’s hard because I am the provider, and if we are going to do medical school and these hard things in life, we do need to be on the same page, especially if we end up moving to New York, where I wouldn’t even have the MomTok group.”

Jen Affleck defends Zac Affleck and shuts down ongoing rumours

The Hulu star recently broke her silence and addressed the ongoing rumours about Zac feeling relieved that she was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. Jen Affleck opened up about it, telling E! News,

“It can be tiring and draining, just because it gets old having to hear the same things, For me, I’m like, ‘People will always talk and people will always have their opinions,’ and I think it is frustrating for him when people don’t see what’s happening behind closed doors and how much work and effort he’s putting in.”

She continued saying that they are still working on just tuning out the noise of the world and she thinks it is still hard for Zac. Jen was just 18 years old when she met Zac, who was 21 at that time. The two met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018. After a year, the two got engaged in early 2019 and soon tied the knot in June. In an Instagram post, Jen wrote,

“We still have struggles like so many marriages. But do we love each other? Yes. Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes. Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course."

Stay tuned for more updates.