"You're not that person:" Taylor's mom confronts Dakota in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion that premiered on Thursday, December 4, 2025, was hosted by Stassi Schroeder, replacing Nick Viall.

The Hulu special featured the full cast, including the MomTok groups, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda Hope.

Their husbands in the DadTok group, Bret Engemann, Conner Leavitt, Zac Affleck, Jordan Ngatikaura, Jace Terry, and Jacob Neeley joined shortly after, turning the stage into a crowded battlefield of conflicts, old damages, and fresh accusations.

The reunion’s most explosive storyline centred around Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's on-and-off relationship, which began unwrapping in the series since Episode 1.

Dakota refused to film the Season 3 reunion and only agreed later to show up if Taylor and the entire MomTok group exited the stage before he walked out.

Their years of back-and-forth tension, the cheating scandal with Taylor’s family friend, and their struggle to co-parent their son, Ever, all resurfaced in the reunion.

But the turning point came when Taylor’s parents, including her mother and her stepfather, joined the stage to confront Dakota, who constantly apologized to them. Taylor's mother began saying,

"The thing that bugs me about Dakota is you’re just one of those people that you can’t help but love. But then you really get to know you, and you’re not that person. You’re just a different person behind closed doors. Your virtue has been taken away. You’re so dishonest. I just don’t know how you can keep lying."

Dakota apologizes to Taylor's parents in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion

When host Stassi brought Taylor’s mother and stepfather to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion stage, Dakota immediately apologized, admitting, “I know that I messed up. I don’t expect you guys to forgive me… I know I caused a lot of pain.”

Taylor’s mother didn’t hold back when she finally confronted Dakota during the reunion. Speaking directly to Dakota, she said:

“I just don’t understand why. You do that behind your girlfriend’s back as she is pregnant with your baby? That’s sickening.”

Her voice trembled as she continued to tell him that what bothered her most was how he came across as someone people could not help but love, only for them to discover he was not that person at all.

She further added that behind closed doors, he became someone completely different, someone who had lost his integrity. Her voice cracked a little as she told him,

“And you know what? The thing that hurts the most is that she’s my kid, and you hurt my grandbaby. You hurt Ever,” adding, “She’s the one that’s gonna pay for all your guys’ crappy decisions that you both have made.”

Taylor’s stepfather jumped in next, and his anger was unmistakable. He told Dakota,

“I can’t accept anything that comes out of your mouth because it’s all bullshit, dude.”

He reminded Dakota that this wasn’t the first time he had felt misled.

“You have proven yourself time and time again that nothing that comes out of your mouth is just spewing bullshit,” he said bluntly.

He made it clear that apologies meant nothing at this point, finishing with, “So I can’t accept any sorry from you or nothing.”

Taylor then added her own perspective, reflecting on how familiar this all felt. She said,

“I mean, our last reunion, he was sitting here crying and our host was asking, ‘Do you think you can be an honest person?’” She remembered how emotional he had been. “He’s crying. ‘Yes, I’ve said everything. I’ve said it all. I can do this. Yes, I love Taylor.’”

But despite all those emotional promises, Taylor pointed out that nothing had changed. “But he’s still lying about his shit, right? I didn’t know,” she said, acknowledging that the pattern had become painfully clear.

