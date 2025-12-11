Anonymous source hints at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives California spin-off and major cast shake-up

Jessi Ngatikaura and Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became part of a new talk after an anonymous tipster told DeuxMoi that the series was “working on a spinoff show in California.”

The tipster also said that Whitney Leavitt had been linked to the project but was “now departing.” This report came after news that the show had been renewed for 20 more episodes, which would make up Season 4 and Season 5.

At the time, fans had been waiting for updates on cast decisions, filming progress, and possible changes to the show’s direction.

The tip also mentioned that Demi might leave the show “after this season,” but the message did not explain whether this meant the season that had aired or the season that had been filming.

Demi had not made any statements about her status, and there had been no public comments about a spin-off from Hulu or anyone connected to production. For the moment, the only confirmed information was the two-season renewal.

Everything else remained unverified until an official source addressed the claims. The tipster’s message created discussion, but nothing has been confirmed by the network or by any cast member at that time.

Reports of a California spin-off and Whitney Leavitt’s role in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The anonymous message claimed that the team behind the show had been putting together a new version set in California. The source stated,

“Can confirm SLOMW is working on a spinoff show in California.”

The same message also said, “Whitney was connected but now departing,” which led to questions about her involvement in the project.

Another line added that her exit might have been linked to her new work plans, including her Broadway debut, though this had not been confirmed by her or by any official source.

Whitney had not made any public comments about the report. Production members had not addressed the claim either.

The statement “Whitney was connected but now departing” circulated online, but no one tied to the show confirmed or denied it. Because of this, the status of the spin-off and her role remained unclear.

At that time, the network had only confirmed the renewal of Seasons 4 and 5. There had been no release about new filming locations, cast lists, or a separate series. Fans had watched social media activity for hints, but no one in the cast had shared direct information.

Without official updates, the California project stayed a rumor from one unnamed source. Viewers waited for news from Hulu, producers, or representatives who could verify whether a spin-off had actually been planned.

Questions about Demi’s future on the show and what followed

The tipster also wrote, “Demi is also exiting after this season.” The statement did not explain whether “this season” meant the one that had aired or the one that had been filming.

Demi had not responded to the claim, and no production source had released a comment about her future. Because of this, her status stayed unknown.

The message created more questions about the show’s cast lineup and how Seasons 4 and 5 might continue. Viewers wondered how the series would move forward if the report proved true.

However, there was no confirmed change from the network. Another part of the message repeated uncertainty when the source said they were “unsure whether it meant the upcoming season or the past one,” which showed that even the tip did not offer clear details.

With filming for Season 4 underway and Season 5 confirmed, fans had expected that more information would come through official announcements or cast statements. Until then, all reports about departures or new projects remained unverified.

Production had not shared any updates about cast changes, shooting locations, or timeline adjustments.

At that point, the only confirmed information was the two-season renewal.

No network announcement had mentioned a California spin-off, cast exits, or new developments.

