Lincoln Lawyer season 4 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

The Lincoln Lawyer is an upcoming TV series’ fourth season based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling The Law of Innocence novel, continuing the legal drama about Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The show was created by David E. Kelley and the current showrunners are Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez. It is adapted from the acclaimed book series by Connelly, following Haller’s courtroom battles and complex cases. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is set to premiere in US on February 5, 2026 on Netflix.



The show centers on defense attorney Mickey Haller facing his most personal and intense battle yet after being framed for the murder of a former client when a body is found in the trunk of his Lincoln. Now on the defensive side of the law, Mickey must prove his innocence, unravel the victim’s last scam, and confront powerful adversaries including the DA’s office and the FBI, all while relying on his trusted team to help with his defense.

Over the course of the past three seasons, Lincoln Lawyer has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the popular film and television review site, it holds a 90% “fresh” critics’ rating, while the audience score is also an impressive 86%.

Release schedule of Lincoln Lawyer season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is officially set to premiere on Netflix, with all 10 episodes releasing simultaneously so viewers can binge the entire season at once. An exact official release time has not been publicly announced by the streaming platform yet.

Exploring the cast & characters of Lincoln Lawyer season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 brings back fan favorites Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy and Angus Sampson as Cisco. Neve Campbell returns as Maggie McPherson in every episode, along with Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel and Krista Warner as Hayley Haller.

Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer joins for a major 10-episode guest arc as Dana Berg, a ruthless prosecutor known as “Death Row Dana,” whose relentless pursuit of convictions makes her Mickey’s most dangerous courtroom adversary yet. Cobie Smulders also joins the new season in a currently undisclosed role.

Meanwhile, Kumiko Alexander recurs as intimidating FBI Agent Dawn Ruth, who threatens Mickey to drop his investigation. Kyle Richards plays Celeste Baker, a wealthy Beverly Hills client seeking Lorna’s help with a divorce. Scott Lawrence appears as Judge Stone, a tough former prosecutor known for strict sentencing.

Jason Butler Harner portrays Detective Drucker, a determined robbery homicide detective who becomes another major obstacle for Mickey. Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a gangster who holds key information for Mickey’s defense, while Jason O’Mara joins as Jack Gilroy, Maggie’s confident orthopedic-surgeon boyfriend.

Additional cast includes chef Nancy Silverton as herself and Javon Johnson as Carter Gates, a reformed business owner now accused of murder.

Where to watch Lincoln Lawyer season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix when all 10 episodes premiere on February 5, 2026.

To watch it, viewers need a Netflix subscription, which offers several plans:

Standard with Ads at $7.99/month, which includes most movies and TV shows with ads and streaming on up to two devices in Full HD; the Standard plan at $17.99/month, which is ad-free, allows downloads, and supports two simultaneous devices in Full HD; and the Premium plan at $24.99/month, which adds Ultra HD (4K), HDR, streaming on four devices at once and downloads on up to six devices.

