Shifting Gears season 2 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@shifting_gearsabc)

Shifting Gears is a multi-camera sitcom that follows Matt Parker- a gruff widower and owner of a classic car restoration shop in a small town. The show centres on family dynamics when his estranged daughter Riley returns home after her divorce, bringing her two teenage kids and shaking up his quiet life.

Season 2 which premiered on October 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, builds on the first season's setup with more episodes—13 in total after ABC added three in September. The show airs weekly on Wednesdays, with a mid-season break after the December 10 holiday episode.

Episode 9 titled “Dog” is set to release on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC- resuming the schedule right after the pause. It will stream on Hulu the next day, January 8 starting at 3 a.m. PT.

Created by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully known for their work on The Simpsons and Duncanville, the series draws on Scully's experience in workplace and family comedies. It blends blue-collar humor with generational clashes much like Tim Allen's past roles in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

The main cast includes Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley and Seann William Scott as Gabe, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia, her sassy younger daughter.

Season 2 adds recurring roles like Jenna Elfman as Eve, and guest stars including Patricia Richardson from Home Improvement. The series has drawn solid ratings, averaging 6 million viewers per episode and explores real issues like grief, co-parenting and economic pressures on small businesses.

Shifting Gears season 2: Episode 9 release schedule and streaming details

Region Broadcast Date and Time Streaming Availability US Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT (ABC) Hulu starting January 8 at 3 a.m. PT Canada Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8 p.m. ET (CTV or Global TV) Crave same-day for subscribers UK Thursday, January 8, 2026, 1 a.m. GMT (Disney+) Disney+ simulcast where possible; BBC iPlayer delayed Australia Thursday, January 8, 2026, 12 p.m. AEDT (Disney+) Disney+; Foxtel or Binge for linear TV New Zealand Thursday, January 8, 2026, 2 p.m. NZDT Disney+ India Thursday, January 8, 2026, 6:30 a.m. IST Disney+ Hotstar Europe (e.g., Germany, France) Thursday, January 8, 2026, 2 a.m. CET Disney+

Shifting Gears season 2: What to expect from episode 9

Season 2 of the ABC sitcom Shifting Gears has continued to delve into the lives of Matt Parker- a widowed classic car restoration shop owner and his daughter Riley who moved back home with her two children.

Key storylines have revolved around Matt's struggle with grief and his relationship with neighbor Eve which ended in the fall finale when she accepted an overseas job. Simultaneously, Riley has navigated her divorce and co-parenting challenges, all while dealing with her simmering romantic tension with Gabe- one of Matt's employees.

The season notably featured a high-profile Home Improvement reunion in its premiere episode and numerous other guest stars, blending family dynamics and workplace comedy as Riley attempts to find her career path and Matt deals with business and personal growth.

The upcoming ninth episode, titled "Dog" and airing on January 7, 2026 is highly anticipated as it will finally introduce Matt's long-discussed but unseen son, Sam- played by Luke Macfarlane whose arrival as a Navy hero is expected to bring new family dynamics and potential conflicts to the forefront.

Watch Shifting Gears season 2 episode 9 live on ABC on January 7, 2026 at 8/7c or stream it the next day on Hulu (and on Disney+ internationally starting January 8).

Stay tuned for more such updates!