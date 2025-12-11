Loot season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Did Molly expose Luciana's true identity?

Maya Rudolph and D'Arcy Carden in Loot Season 3 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Apple TV)

Loot season 3 episode 10, the series finale titled "Hail Mary Time," directly addresses the season's core question: Did Molly expose Luciana's true identity? Yes, she does but not through a public confrontation.

Instead, Molly's investigation uncovers Luciana's real background as Ashlee Kate- a Midwestern fraudster faking an Italian persona and shares it privately during the wedding fallout, leading Luciana to confess publicly her secret.

This Apple TV+ comedy series, created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, follows Molly Wells played by Maya Rudolph- a billionaire philanthropist post-divorce from tech CEO John Novak (Adam Scott).

Season 3, released weekly starting October 15, 2025, explores her foundation's challenges amid FBI scrutiny and personal romances.

Key cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia, Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Ron Funches as Howard and Nat Faxon as Arthur with D’Arcy Carden as the scheming Luciana.

By the finale, Molly's growth shines as she chooses empathy over revenge- resolving the Luciana feud while opening new romantic doors.

What happened in Loot season 3 episode 9? Quick recap before the finale

In Episode 9, Molly starts dating wellness influencer Maro Gold (Zane Phillips) who pushes her into unconventional therapies that distract her from work. Arthur deals with rejection by venting to Nicholas and Howard during a guys' night, where they review his dating fails.

Luciana returns aggressively, driving a Cybertruck into the office and alerting the FBI who begin raiding the foundation. The episode ends on a tense note with agents seizing documents, setting up the finale's high stakes around Luciana's wedding to John and the potential shutdown of Molly's operations.

Loot season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Luciana's wedding chaos and Molly’s double marriage proposal cliffhanger

In the explosive finale of Loot Season 3, titled "Hail Mary Time," Molly Wells and her ragtag team at the Wells Foundation face their most desperate hour yet.

The episode opens with Molly glued to her TV, watching Access Hollywood gush over the "wedding of the century" between billionaire tech mogul John Novak and the enigmatic Italian socialite Luciana Mozzaburrata.

But Molly knows the truth: Luciana is no jet-setting aristocrat- she's actually Ashlee Kate, a Midwestern fraudster who's been masquerading as an elite philanthropist to infiltrate the world of the ultra-rich.

Luciana's vendetta against Molly has escalated, culminating in an FBI raid on the Foundation's headquarters for alleged illegal activities tied to their anti-billionaire campaigns.

With the non-profit on the brink of collapse, Molly hatches a high-stakes plan to crash the wedding in the picturesque Italian countryside and expose Luciana's true identity to her groom and guests, forcing her to back off.

The episode amplifies with chaotic energy as the team mobilizes. Sofia, still reeling from her own arc of professional dissatisfaction, jets off to Washington, D.C., to seek help from her old flame Petra, only to be offered a tempting congressional run, a decision left tantalisingly unresolved.

Back in Los Angeles, Arthur, Molly's ex and the Foundation's steadfast director, teams up with Maro Gold, Molly's suave new billionaire boyfriend, in a buddy-comedy detour to Delaware.

Their mission is to unearth Luciana's high school yearbook, the last physical remnant of her scrubbed online past.

What follows is peak Loot absurdity: Arthur and Maro bribe the school's principal with promises of a lavish office makeover, dodging awkward alumni encounters and cracking wise about suburban nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Molly, Howard, and Ainsley charter a private jet to Italy, turning the flight into a therapy session. Molly vents about her post-divorce spiral, her "radical honesty" experiment that's left her isolated and second-guessing her rebound with Maro.

Howard, ever the voice of comic relief, frets over his latest gadget invention (a "philanthropy drone" that predictably malfunctions), while Ainsley geeks out over Melinda French Gates' surprise cameo as a wedding guest, dropping wisdom on ethical giving.

Molly admits she's been dodging vulnerability, echoing the season's theme of billionaires learning humility.

Upon arriving at the 700-year-old church venue, the team goes undercover. Howard poses as a sommelier, spilling wine on snobby guests for laughs; Ainsley hacks the DJ booth to queue up embarrassing tracks.

Molly, armed with the yearbook, storms Luciana's bridal suite for the confrontation.

But instead of the catty showdown viewers expect, the scene pivots masterfully. Luciana isn't gloating in couture; she's a sobbing wreck, jilted at the altar by John, who bolted after discovering whispers of her shady dealings. "He called me a 'phase,' like I'm some startup he invested in!" Luciana wails, mascara-streaked and vulnerable.

In a rare moment of empathy, Molly sets aside her revenge. She comforts Luciana, sharing her own humiliations—from her public divorce to the Foundation's near-miss scandals. "We're all just faking it till we make it," Molly says, forging an unlikely sisterhood.

Luciana, touched by Molly's words, confesses her full backstory: a small-town girl who reinvented herself to escape poverty, only to get tangled in John's web of corruption.

She agrees to call off the wedding and leverage her White House connections (a perk of her faux-elite status) to halt the FBI probe. The twist is Luciana doesn't just back down. She flips the script by revealing her true identity herself to the stunned guests from the balcony- turning potential scandal into a raucous party on John's dime.

Fireworks explode, champagne flows and the team celebrates as the investigation evaporates.

But Loot wouldn't end without romantic chaos. As the night winds down, Molly shares a quiet, charged moment with Arthur on a villa terrace. They confess to missing each other amid the radical honesty facade that's strained their bond all season.

Just as Molly leans in, Maro interrupts, leading to the episode's hilarious cliffhanger: both men drop to one knee simultaneously, proposing marriage in a flustered whirlwind.

Credits roll as Arthur stammers about soulmates while Maro counters with tales of grand adventures. Molly freezes, wide-eyed and Ainsley faints in the background.

With Season 3 wrapping at 10 episodes, no Episode 11 exists, but creators have teased renewal talks.

Where to watch Loot season 3

All episodes of Loot Season 3 are streaming now on Apple TV+. Available worldwide for subscribers; start a free trial if needed.

