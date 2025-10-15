Loot Season 3: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster in Apple TV's Loot Season 3.

Apple TV+’s hit comedy Loot is set to make a grand return with its third season, bringing fans another sharp and heartfelt look at billionaire excess, personal reinvention, and the often-chaotic world of doing good while being wildly rich. Created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang—known for their work on Parks and Recreation and Master of None—the series stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, a woman who suddenly becomes one of the richest people in the world after a divorce from her tech-mogul husband, John Novak, played by Adam Scott.

Following her $87 billion settlement, Molly attempts to redefine her life by running her charitable organization, the Wells Foundation. Loot season 3 continues this story of self-discovery and redemption, picking up after the explosive Season 2 finale that left Molly on a jet, heading into an uncertain future.

Loot Season 3 release details explored

The comedy series Loot Season 3 will release its first two episodes on October 15, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+ at 9 pm PT/12 am ET in the United States. The season is set to consist of ten episodes with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday through December 10.

All previous episodes of Loot are available to stream now on Apple TV+, allowing viewers to catch up before diving into the new season.

Cast and character details for the upcoming season

The returning cast of Loot season 3 brings together the same comedic spark that made the show so beloved. Maya Rudolph once again leads the ensemble as Molly Wells, the charming yet chaotic billionaire-turned-philanthropist determined to shed her privileged image and embrace generosity with sincerity. Joining her is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia Salinas. Season 3 gives Sofia an expanded personal storyline as she begins exploring a new romance with Isaac, a charismatic architect played by O-T Fagbenle.

Joel Kim Booster also returns as Nicholas, Molly’s razor-tongued assistant whose biting humor conceals a more complex interior life. Nat Faxon reprises his role as Arthur, the sweet and slightly awkward accountant whose will-they/won’t-they relationship with Molly continues to simmer after their awkward but heartfelt exchange at the end of Season 2. Lastly, Ron Funches returns as Howard, the Wells Foundation’s eternally optimistic IT expert and emotional anchor of the group.

Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, and X Mayo are a few of the guest stars expected to appear this season.

Plot details and trailer breakdown

The official trailer for Loot season 3 teases a new chapter of transformation, humor, and chaos. Picking up immediately after Molly and Nicholas board her private jet at the end of Season 2, the story follows Molly as she grapples with the fallout of challenging her fellow billionaires and committing to her promise of giving away all her wealth. Her new journey forces her to face not just public scrutiny but also the parts of herself she’s still learning to fix—hence the crystal moment that opens the teaser.

As the Wells Foundation continues its mission, Sofia, Nicholas, and Arthur all find themselves at personal crossroads. Sofia explores love in unexpected places, Nicholas’s search for identity takes him on a path of self-discovery, and Arthur struggles to reconcile his feelings for Molly with the professional boundaries between them.

Catch Loot season 3 beginning October 15 on Apple TV+, and prepare for more heartfelt laughs, awkward philanthropy, and crystal-powered introspection.