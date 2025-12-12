Is there a new episode of Snapped: Behind Bars this week (December 14, 2025)? Explained

Snapped: Behind Bars, season 3, episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

Yes, a new season 3, episode 6 of Snapped: Behind Bars will premiere on Oxygen this Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The episode will centre on Rebecca Keller's account of Mary Ann Murphy's 2012 murder in Texas.

The case examines how unimaginable violence resulted from a mother's disapproval of her daughter's relationship. The narrative starts with 16 year old Keri Murphy, a high school student, falling in love with 20 year old Rebecca Keller.

Their romance caused both happiness and tension because Mary Ann, a loving mother was concerned about her daughter's decisions and the age difference. Tensions boiled over when Mary Ann grounded Keri after discovering explicit messages on her phone.

What started as a teenage rebellion turned deadly. On July 16, 2012, Mary Ann was stabbed more than 70 times while asleep in her bed, her life ending in a home she once shared peacefully with her family.

Keri called 911, sobbing about intruders but evidence soon unravelled the cover-up. Keller, now serving 60 years, claims in the episode of Snapped: Behind Bars that Keri manipulated her into the act, shedding light on obsession and regret.

Snapped: Behind Bars: The relationship and rising conflicts

Keri Murphy and Rebecca Keller met through school connections in Humble, Texas, a quiet suburb north of Houston. Keri, a choir member was outgoing and seeking independence at 16. Rebecca, nicknamed Bunny was a senior known for her bold personality.

Their bond quickly deepened into a romantic one, filled with secret meetings and shared dreams. But Mary Ann Murphy, Keri's single mother, noticed changes in her daughter, late nights, hidden phones and emotional ups and downs.

Mary Ann worked hard to provide stability, raising Keri alongside her son in their modest home on Poplar Ridge Lane. Disapproval grew when Mary Ann found a burner phone with intimate texts and photos between Keri and Rebecca.

Texas law sets the age of consent at 17, raising legal concerns. Mary Ann confronted Keri, enforcing strict grounding to protect her. This sparked resentment; Keri felt trapped, viewing her mother as an obstacle to love. Rebecca, facing potential charges for the relationship, shared Keri's frustrations during late-night calls.

Friends later described the pair as inseparable yet volatile, with arguments over control. Zein Ahmed, a classmate of Keri's with a crush on her, entered the picture as a mutual acquaintance, unaware of the storm brewing, as per Oxygen.

Plotting the fatal act in Snapped: Behind Bars

As punishments tightened, Keri's frustration mounted. She confided in Rebecca about wanting freedom from her mother's rules. What began as talk of scaring Mary Ann escalated into darker plans. Keri suggested involving Zein Ahmed to stage a break-in, hoping it would distract from their relationship.

Rebecca, feeling pressured and protective, agreed to help. She purchased a kitchen knife from a nearby store, the tool that would later become evidence. Jail recordings later captured their whispers of regret and blame, revealing how obsession clouded judgment.

Prosecutors described Keri as the mastermind, directing Rebecca on details like entering through the back door. Rebecca admitted in court documents to buying the weapon and coordinating timing around 1 a.m., when Mary Ann would be asleep.

Zein was looped in vaguely, promised a role in scaring, but not the full extent. The group exchanged texts plotting alibis, with Keri assuring everyone it would fix everything. No one backed out, driven by a mix of love, fear, and youthful impulsiveness, according to Oxygen.

The night of the murder

July 16, 2012, started like any summer night in Humble. Mary Ann retired early, exhausted from work. Keri waited until the house quieted, then texted Rebecca the signal. Rebecca slipped in through the unlocked back door, knife in hand, as Keri directed her to the bedroom.

In a swift, brutal attack, Rebecca straddled Mary Ann and stabbed her repeatedly, over 70 wounds in minutes. Mary Ann awoke screaming, fighting briefly before succumbing. Keri, hiding nearby, heard the chaos but did not intervene; instead, she fled to a neighbour's house, dialling 911 in hysterics.

She claimed two masked men had burst in, attacking her mother during a robbery. Deputies arrived to find Mary Ann deceased, the scene staged with a kicked-in door for effect. No valuables were taken, raising suspicions.

Keri's tears seemed genuine at first, but her story shifted under questioning. Rebecca fled the home, disposing of bloody clothes. Zein, uninvolved that night, received frantic calls afterwards. The attack lasted mere moments, yet shattered lives forever, as Oxygen reported.

Snapped: Behind Bars: Unravelling the truth and legal outcomes

Harris County investigators pieced together the puzzle through phone records and polygraphs. Keri's initial intruder tale cracked when texts linked her to Rebecca. Zein Ahmed was arrested first after a false confession, but evidence cleared him, and charges were dropped after proving he was home.

Focus shifted to the girls; jail calls between Keri and Rebecca exposed the plot, with Rebecca admitting the stabbing. Keri failed a lie detector test, confessing to her role in planning. Both faced adult trials. Keri, certified as such despite her age, pleaded guilty to murder in 2016, receiving 30 years.

Rebecca, charged with murder and sexual assault of a child, took a plea for 60 years, eligible for parole sooner. Zein walked free, his brief ordeal a cautionary note. The case drew media attention for its twists, featured in shows like Killer Couples.

Families grieved, with Mary Ann's son left to rebuild, as per Oxygen. Keller's interview in the December 14 episode 6 of Snapped: Behind Bars claims manipulation by Keri, providing closure glimpses for observers.

