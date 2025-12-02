Charmed By the Devil release date, where to watch, and more

Charmed By the Devil (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

Charmed by the Devil follows a complicated relationship between journalist Laura Greenberg and serial killer Doug Gretzler in this true-crime documentary. The film chronicles Greenberg's 40-year investigation into Gretzler's killing spree in 1973, during which he and his accomplice, Willie Steelman, murdered 17 people across the United States within three weeks on a drug-fueled rampage.

As Greenberg digs deeper, her professional quest becomes personal: hundreds of prison visits, letters, and more than 500 hours of recorded conversations reveal Gretzler's confessions and the psychological consequences on both parties. This documentary, Charmed by the Devil, premieres Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on the Oxygen network.

Executive produced by Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus, Matt Carter, and Maija Norris, the special from Glass Entertainment includes never-before-seen audio from Greenberg's tapes with Gretzler, who was put to death in 1998, as well as exclusive interviews with Greenberg. An inside look at the motivations behind the crimes and the emotional toll that true-crime reporting takes can be found in this one-time documentary, which airs as a two-hour special.

When and where to stream Charmed by the Devil

Charmed by the Devil makes its debut on Oxygen on December 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET, providing a live television viewing option for viewers. For those without cable access, the documentary becomes available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, following the initial airing. Peacock subscribers can watch on demand, with options for ad-supported or premium plans to access full episodes of Oxygen programming.

International viewers, particularly in Canada, can catch it on Crave a week later, on December 20. Oxygen's official website also offers clips and trailers in advance to build anticipation.

The official synopsis states:

"Oxygen’s documentary Charmed by the Devil retraces journalist Laura Greenberg’s dangerous descent into the world of imprisoned serial killer Doug Gretzler. As she uncovers heinous details of his murderous spree, she begins to lose her grip on reality. During the 40-year quest, she exchanges hundreds of hours of unheard audio tapes with Gretzler and falls into an all-consuming obsession that gradually blurs the boundaries between reporter and subject."

This summary captures the film's focus on ethical dilemmas in journalism and the human cost of confronting evil.

Everything you need to know

Charmed by the Devil, being a standalone documentary special, it has only one episode, a two-hour program combination of interviews, archival footage, and audio recordings. There are no additional episodes planned, making it a self-contained exploration rather than an ongoing series. The runtime allows for a deep, thorough examination without filler, starting with key events that began in the 1973 murders and running through to the final reflections of Greenberg.

Information about the episode reveals a narrative arc that starts with the historical context of Gretzler's crimes and builds to the personal consequences for Greenberg. It includes rare materials like prison visit logs and letters, providing a first-hand look at how an investigation evolved into something more intimate.

While family perspectives of victims shed light on unresolved grief, segments with experts in criminology and psychology help explain the mindset of killers. The episode is entirely focused on a factual account and emotional authenticity; there is no sensationalism. Viewers can expect a mixture of tense reenactments and direct testimonials, all based on verified records from law enforcement archives.

The true story behind Charmed by the Devil

The essence of Charmed by the Devil is based on the killing spree carried out by Doug Gretzler and Willie Steelman in 1973. At age 22, Gretzler took off on a cross-country trip driven by drug use, which spiraled into one of the most prolific murder series in U.S. history. Over a three-week period, the pair targeted victims across multiple states, including California, Arizona, and Nevada, leaving 17 people dead.

Their methods included random shootings and robberies, often at rest stops or remote areas, that, for the time, eluded investigators as there was no motive apparent. Authorities characterized those crimes as chaotic and opportunistic, with no prior connection to the victims. Steelman, Gretzler's accomplice, died in prison before trial details fully emerged, but Gretzler's confessions later filled in gaps. After a manhunt, he was sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection in Florence, Arizona, on December 3, 1998, according to Oxygen.

The journalist's journey and ethical questions

The emotional core of the documentary Charmed by the Devil is filled by the role of Laura Greenberg, who transformed from being a dispassionate reporter to an intensely involved figure. She visited Gretzler a total of 350 times in prison, starting in the 1980s, and was thus able to capture-through an accumulation of letters and tapes, his changing personality from a merciless killer to one who spoke tenderly of his love for her: "I love you, and I am still in love with you."

Greenberg's motivation was to humanize the "monster," but the project raises questions about journalistic boundaries. Her nephew, who helped produce the film, gives context on how family ties influenced the final edit. The episode looks into the toll it takes on her mental health-isolation, and self-doubt via her interviews. It also tackles other issues within the industry, such as the risks of embedded reporting in true crime.

Watch Charmed by the Devil, releasing on December 13, 2025 on Oxygen.