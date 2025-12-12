"It really upset me": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Rachel lashes out at ex over post-breakup relationship reveal

Rachel Zoe from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 returned with a new episode on December 11, 2025, in which newcomer Rachel Zoe criticized her ex-husband, Rodger Berman, for outing his relationship with his girlfriend within months of their separation.

In the episode, titled Bearing It All, Rachel confided in Bozoma Saint John that her ex, Rodger, publicized his relationship with his girlfriend, Bree Jacoby, without informing their children about it first.



“Please remember that I have kids that are 14 and 11. For me it’s a lot of, ‘Are you okay? Are you unwell? What the f**k are you thinking about?’ I didn’t understand, and it really upset me,” she said.



It was a direct reference to him making headlines with photographs of Bree, someone he was in a relationship with after his separation.

Rachel and Rodger separated in September 2024, after which Rachel went ahead and filed for divorce in July 2025.

They met in 1991 and remained married for 26 years before going their separate ways. During their time together, Rachel and Rodger welcomed two sons, 14-year-old Skyler and 11-year-old Kaius.

Despite having a strong foundation, Rachel soon realized that they were incompatible when she started “to question decisions” and saw that her ex did not agree.

After they separated, Rachel went her own way, while Rodger moved on with Bree.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Rachel hoped ex Rodger had considered the consequences before being photographed with his girlfriend







In one segment of the December 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw Rachel having lunch with Bozoma.

It was during their conversation that Bozoma asked her how she would feel if she saw her ex “in press kissing somebody,” referring to Kyle Richards’ situation with ex Mauricio.

Rachel revealed that she had, in fact, seen her husband with another girl, and that too, within four months of their separation announcement.



“Well, I did. It’s funny because no one really cared – it came out in the Daily Mail,” she shared.



Rachel added that she was disappointed with the timing of the news, saying it was “early” for the world as well as her children to know about his new romance.

She hoped he would have considered the effect such an announcement would have on people around him before publicizing it.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Rachel expressed her disgust with her ex’s behavior, saying she could not think of “anything more f**king indiscreet” than the way he exposed his romantic relationship with Bree.

To her, being photographed “on the sidewalks of Los Angeles” in an embrace with someone no one knew, not even his children, was not something she appreciated.



“Use your f**king head. What about your businesses? What about your team? What about your investors? What about our company, our kids? Hide. Hide,” she continued.



In episode one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15, Rachel disclosed that Rodger had been in a relationship with “the same girl” for a year. However, his children, sons Skyler and Kaius, had known her for only ten months.

Speaking about their separation and how her sons processed it, Rachel said in the premiere that their relationship with their father became “tricky.”



“I think that they wonder why he sometimes does or says things he says, why he acts the way he does, why there’s time spent with his girlfriend versus his kids,” she said.



Although the separation had its downsides, it also gave Rachel a new sense of “freedom” that she had never experienced before.

In the latest episode, she admitted that as a single mother, she could make decisions on her own and for her sons without worrying about what others might think.

Stay tuned for more updates.