The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne reveals the emotional weight of navigating Tom Girardi's legal controversies

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika Jayne, 54, recently spoke about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s legal controversies, and his prison life, sharing the impact it had on her mental well-being.

In the December 11, 2025, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton questioned Erika about how she felt about Tom and his situation, to which Erika replied that she was “heartbroken” and still not over it.

Tom Girardi, 86, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted of four counts of wire fraud for swindling over $15 million from clients over the course of ten years.

For Erika, it was a difficult turn of events because she was convinced that Tom would pass away during his time behind bars due to his deteriorating health.

For someone who had been married to him for 20 years, and remains legally married, having filed for divorce in 2020, Erika admitted to Sutton that to imagine how his life would end made her feel “heavy.”

Consequently, she shared that the whole experience “f**ing sucks,” adding that she would have a difficult time emotionally navigating her way out of the situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne said she wished Tom Girardi had died before going to prison







While getting a spa with Sutton, Erika expressed her honest feelings about Tom's incarceration.

When Sutton asked her if she would say goodbye to him, Erika confessed she was unsure. However, she noted that she would regret it if she did not have a word with him one last time.



“I said this to somebody the other day, I just kind of hope he died before he [went] to prison just so you can get it over with,” she said.



Erika also revealed that Tom was sentenced on his 86th birthday and was “not in good health.”

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Erika confessed that she often thought about visiting Tom.

However, she feared that he would not want to meet with her or even recognize her. As a result, she concluded that she would never get the answers to all the questions she had for him.



“I’ve realized through a lot of therapy – sometimes, you’re not getting closure. You have to close it yourself,” she added.



Erika continued that Tom’s entire situation, with his prison sentence and his “victims” to his death in jail, was “insanity.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted that she herself had “civil cases” pending, which added to her tension. Erika was accused of spending millions of Tom’s illegally obtained funds.

However, she pleaded innocent and continued to claim that she did not know about his criminal activities.

Consequently, Erika stated that the entire experience had been a “disaster,” and she did not know how things would end for her.

Later in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, she revealed that she never spoke to Tom after they parted ways, saying that their story ended without any resolution.

Even to move on and practice self-love was challenging for Erika, as she mentioned that it also required consistent and intentional effort.

Erika filed for divorce in 2020, ending her 22-year marriage to Tom, who was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s.

