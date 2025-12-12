"Give my body grace" – The Challenge season 41 winner Olivia Kaiser opens up about navigating daily postpartum emotions

Olivia from The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser)

Olivia Kaiser, winner of The Challenge season 41, has shared insights into her approach to postpartum recovery and emotions. In a December 10, 2025, Instagram post, Kaiser wrote,

"I’m trying to give my body grace."

She described learning to adjust to the physical and emotional changes following childbirth, acknowledging the impact of the recent pregnancy on daily routines.

Kaiser emphasized allowing herself to move at a slower pace, rest when possible, and accept her body’s recovery process as part of adapting to motherhood.

She also highlighted small daily practices to maintain self-care, such as short stretches, stepping outside, or showering alone.

The Challenge season 41 winner Olivia Kaiser reflects on adjusting to postpartum life

Kaiser discussed the necessity of accepting her body’s state after giving birth. She wrote on Instagram that some days she expects to feel "normal" again, but reminds herself that she literally just grew and birthed a human.

She stressed the importance of not judging the body for softness, soreness, or other postpartum changes.

In addition, she connected her physical recovery to her recent participation in The Challenge.

Kaiser confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she was seven weeks pregnant while competing in the season 41 final.

She noted that during the final, it was visible in her "face" how much she struggled to keep up during the ultra-endurance event, explaining that she was concerned about holding back her teammate if she could not match his pace while also being pregnant.

She reflected on the dual challenge of athletic performance and early pregnancy, demonstrating the physical demands she experienced during that period.

Navigating emotional waves

Kaiser​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ in her post, pointed out the changeable nature of postpartum feelings, indlucing that they come in "waves."

According to her post, she has light moments, heavy moments, and moments in which she doesn't even realize herself, thus she lets these emotions come instead of putting them down.

Recognizing that her mood is influenced by hormones, she decided not to fight with the emotions but to stay with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

She added,

"I’m not failing. I’m just healing mentally as much as physically."

Her reflection also extended to early signs of fatigue during The Challenge.

Kaiser described feeling unusually tired throughout the competition without realizing she was pregnant, explaining that throughout the season, viewers can observe her almost losing "steam" in her social interactions and energy levels.

She initially attributed this exhaustion to the challenges and activities on set, only discovering her pregnancy afterward.

Reconnecting with daily routines

Kaiser emphasized the role of small, daily activities in regaining a sense of personal identity. She wrote,

"A shower alone, brushing my hair, stretching for two minutes, stepping outside for a breath of fresh air, drinking water before I forget. Nothing huge—just little reminders that I exist outside of the exhaustion."

She cited that these practices serve as practical tools to maintain both physical and mental well-being.

Olivia Kaiser and her partner, Theo Campbell, announced the birth of their son, Atlas Kaiser Campbell, on November 20, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kaiser reflected on the significance of her win in relation to her pregnancy, stating,

"For me to hike the Andes Mountains, it’s like 15,000 feet, pregnant, it’s a story that I’m never going to forget. He was there with me."

Stay tuned for more updates.