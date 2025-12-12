NASA celebrates key technology progress after 25 Years on the International Space Station

NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout building at NASA Kennedy ahead of launch on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission will be crewed by NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft continue undergoing final preparations ahead of its launch later tonight (Image via Getty)

Since November 2000, NASA and its partners have maintained continuous human habitation on the International Space Station (ISS), supporting research and technology development for long-duration space missions.

After 25 years, the ISS remains a platform for testing technologies that contribute to NASA’s Artemis program, future lunar missions, and preparations for human exploration of Mars.

Key advancements include robotic systems, life support recycling technologies, 3D printing, solar power development, and education programs connecting students worldwide to space research, as reported by NASA.

NASA marks 25 years of technological progress on the ISS

Robotic systems on the ISS

Robotic technology has played a critical role in assembly, operations, and scientific support aboard the ISS. The Canadian-built Canadarm2 was central to assembling the station and continues to assist during spacewalks.

Early robotic experiments included SPHERES, short for Synchronized Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellites, which were deployed in 2003.

SPHERES supported environmental monitoring, materials testing, and data transfer for over a decade.

NASA later introduced the Astrobee free-flying robotic system, consisting of three units named Honey, Queen, and Bumble.

These robots operate autonomously or under remote control to assist astronauts with inventory, experiment documentation, and cargo transport.

Dexterous humanoid robots, including Robonaut 1 and Robonaut 2, have been tested to perform tasks similar to those of human crew members, including high-risk operations.

NASA reports that these robotic technologies contribute to operational safety and may support future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Life support and resource recycling

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ ISS has regenerative life support systems that allow it to recycle air and water, which is beneficial for crew health and makes the whole operation more efficient.

The Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) is made up of the Water Recovery System, Air Revitalization System, and Oxygen Generation System.

The water processor converts all the waste liquids coming from the urine, humidity, and spacesuit hydration sources into drinking water.

The air revitalization system gets rid of carbon dioxide and trace contaminants, and the oxygen generation system makes the air that humans can breathe by splitting water into its elements, using electrolysis.

According to NASA, these systems can recover nearly 98% of the water on board the station.

The lessons learned from ECLSS are paving the way for the creation of similar closed-loop systems that will be used for the lunar and Martian ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌missions.

3D printing and additive manufacturing

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ ISS has been home to experiments in additive manufacturing, which is 3D printing, for parts made of plastic and metal.

The initial 3D printer was brought in 2014 and made several plastic tools and parts. Later, machines tested recyclable materials and lunar regolith that was simulated.

By the European Space Agency, a machine that made the very first metal part that was 3D printed in space was delivered in August 2024.

In addition, bioprinting with living cells has been used to create human tissues, such as a knee meniscus and heart tissue.

According to NASA, manufacturing in space lessens the demand for resupply and is a means of resupply for long-duration ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌missions.

Solar power research

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ International Space Station grabs its power from four pairs of solar arrays. Besides the main source of electricity for the station, the arrays are also used as a platform to test new technologies in solar cells.

One of the main objectives of the experiments has been the evaluation of efficiency and degradation of the cells under space conditions.

The Roll-Out Solar Array, abbreviated as iROSA, has been able to extend its power capacity by 20 to 30% after it was installed between 2021 and 2023.

According to NASA, these innovations serve as a guide for the development of the next generation of spacecraft and energy systems that are ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌eco-friendly.

Education and student engagement

Stem​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ programs were facilitated by the ISS via such programs as ISS Ham Radio, Learn with NASA, Genes in Space, Cubes in Space, and the Kibo Robot Programming Challenge.

Such projects enable students to communicate with astronauts, carry out experiments in the space station, and write programs for the robotic systems.

As per NASA, the ISS has been a means of communication between students and the research that takes place on board the station, plus activities led by astronauts.

The station continues to be a platform for their education, as the Artemis missions go on, and more than 1 million students worldwide have been involved in this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌network.

