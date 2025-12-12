What is the new documentary Charmed by the Devil on Oxygen all about? Explained

Charmed by the Devil, Oxygen's most recent true-crime documentary, explores one of the most disturbing crime tales of the 1970s and the complex bond that developed between a journalist and a convicted murderer years later. The documentary adopts a human-centred, psychological approach rather than concentrating only on the savagery of the killings, examining why people are drawn to violent criminals, how trauma persists for decades, and the moral dilemmas faced by journalists who cover killers up close. Journalist Laura Greenberg and murderer Doug Gretzler are central to the narrative.

Although Greenberg first reported on Gretzler's misdeeds, she became close to him when he was incarcerated long after the headlines subsided. Their relationship turned into a special, emotionally charged window into the thoughts of a man who went on a well-known multi-state murderous rampage. Charmed by the Devil demonstrates through interviews, historical video, and Greenberg's own thoughts how a crime doesn't end with conviction; rather, it continues to influence those who are left behind, even those who attempt to comprehend it.

Charmed by the Devil: The Crimes That Shocked a Generation

Doug Gretzler, who, as well as his brother Willie, was responsible for a string of brutal killings in several states in the middle of the 1970s, is the main character of the documentary. Communities were scared by their rampage, and investigators were rushing to put an end to it. One of the victims was a youthful couple whose deaths garnered national notice and solidified the notoriety of the Gretzler brothers. Through survivor testimonies, reports from police, and expert interviews, Charmed by the Devil recreates these murders, emphasising how the deaths transpired and the effects they had on the public, investigators, and families.

Although the murders themselves were horrifying, the documentary focuses on the psychological complexity that underlies them, providing a closer look at Gretzler's violent behaviours, cunning charm, and dark charisma—all of which would eventually play a significant role in his relationship with writer Laura Greenberg.

Charmed by the Devil: The Journalist and the Killer



This documentary is unique since it centres on Laura Greenberg, the journalist who covered Gretzler's case and eventually developed a close relationship with him while he was incarcerated. Their friendship, which was developed through correspondence and interviews, poses troubling but crucial queries: Why are people drawn to criminals? What drives a journalist to keep this kind of connection? What impact can emotional closeness have on objectivity? The documentary examines the moral conflict between compassion and criticism from Greenberg's point of view. It also demonstrates how she was compelled to face the psychological and emotional burden of her early reporting when she revisited the subject decades later. Her journey turns into a parallel narrative to the actual events, serving as a warning that the effects of violence extend far more than the crime scene.

