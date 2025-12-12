"We all knew": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle admitting she was in a relationship after Mauricio breakup

Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Getty)

Bravo star Kyle Richards made a shocking revelation about her personal life on the December 11, 2025, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In one segment of the episode, while speaking with co-star Erika Jayne, she confessed that she was “seeing someone” after her separation from Mauricio Umansky, that she cared about “very much.”

She added that since she was in a vulnerable position in her life at the time, she “fell hard” for that person.

While she wanted to be open about her relationship and share it with the world, the other person did not want to be in the limelight.

Ultimately, it was “all the speculation and the gossip” that wedged a gap between them, leading to their separation.

She believed things would not have ended the way they did had the person been unafraid of “public scrutiny” and the gossip.

While Kyle did not mention a name, viewers immediately linked her revelation with her alleged relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Speculation surrounding their relationship started circulating after Morgan appeared in season 13 of the show in 2023. In August 2023, Kyle made a cameo in one of Morgan’s music videos, where the two seemingly shared romantic chemistry.

However, they have never admitted to having a romantic relationship. But The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were convinced that Kyle was talking about Morgan.

Consequently, they took to X to react to her revelation, as one commented:

“FINALLY! We all knew you were dating Morgan, Kyle.”

Many fans of the Bravo show were not impressed with Kyle’s decision to admit her relationship after years, as they said it was not news to them.

“I know Kyle f**king Richards did not after THREE YEARS of this bulls**t finally admitted to dating Morgan?! Dragged Garcelle through the mud for simply asking about what we’ve all seen?! I can’t take it,” a fan wrote.

“Kyle needed to tell “that person” that she took a check and she has a job to do. The viewers don’t care about all that. Either tell your business or get off the show girl,” another one commented.

“And this is Kyle’s issue on #RHOBH: she waits until the “interesting” part of her life is over, then brings it up a season later instead of addressing it in the moment. She could’ve just owned dating Morgan + setting boundaries, but acted coy and got annoyed when people asked,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed a similar sentiment.

“Kyle brought Morgan on to the show to promote their music and acting like they were just friends. Everyone picked up on it then Morgan wanna run and act shy. Now you act like no one can ask you about it. Like y’all were kissing in a music video?!” a person wrote.

“I truly can’t with the Kyle of it all like girl we’ve stopped caring & been accepted you just are a little free,” another netizen commented.

“Ooh!! Ooh!! We all know who Kyle was in love with. Just say it,” a fan posted.

What did Kyle say about Morgan at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion?

Morgan appeared on the Bravo show toward the end of season 13, but did not return in season 14.

At the time, rumors about their alleged romance began to circulate and also became a topic on the show. But Kyle never spoke about it to respect Morgan’s privacy.

At the season 14 reunion, she told her co-stars that Morgan had not signed up for the show, and since she did not wish to be a part of it, Kyle would defend her.

Kyle went on to reveal that Morgan experienced “a lot of anxiety” after being part of the show.

“She didn’t ask for this life. So, I’m trying to be respectful of somebody who didn’t sign up for it,” she added.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle confided in Erika that her ex-partner broke up with her because they were “not part of this group” and did not wish to be in the limelight.

Although she did not take Morgan’s name, fans quickly connected the dots, convinced she was referring to the country singer.

Stay tuned for more updates.