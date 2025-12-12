Sprite brings back its Vanilla Frost flavor for a limited edition return

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: The Sprite logo is displayed during the celebrity basketball game presented by Sprite during the 2016 BET Experience on June 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Sprinkle of cold vibes returns as Sprite brings back a beloved taste, turning heads from cozy winter sips. With Winter Spiced Cranberry confirmed this December again - marking year seven - it's not alone; the drink brand slipped in another icy pick: Vanilla Frost. This one's no stranger, having built hype last go-round, now showing up on shelves across the country, sparking quick searches before it vanishes.

Sprite's Vanilla Frost returns for the holidays

Sprite's back with its holiday favorite, Vanilla Frost - a special version of the usual lemon-lime pop. Instead of sticking to tradition, this time they've mixed in smooth vanilla along with a touch of warmth for a treat-like kick. Unlike typical seasonal sodas, it feels more like dessert in a can.

According to Allrecipes, Coca-Cola confirmed that you'll only find it at Kroger locations - like Ralph's, Fry's, or Harris Teeter - for now. Grab it in 12-oz cans or bigger 20-oz bottles while supplies last. Fans went wild when it dropped before and now again it hits stores but reportedly won't stick around past February 2026 - or whenever stock runs out. If you're after something fresh for the holidays, this frosty option might just steal the show.

The comeback of Vanilla Frost Sprite kicks off another holiday season, giving fans their favorite taste again - for now only. With zesty lime, creamy vanilla, plus a hint of spice, it's got that chilly-time vibe down pat. This drink mixes familiar fizz with something fresh, standing out without trying too hard.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!